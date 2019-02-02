Pro Volleyball League: Kochi Blue Spikers beat U Mumba Volley 4-1 in opening match of newly-launched league

Kochi Blue Spikers beat U Mumba Volley 4-1 in the opening match of the inaugural edition of Pro Volleyball League that started Saturday.

Led by Manu Joseph's 15 points (14 spikes and one block), Kochi registered a 15-11, 15-13, 15-8, 15-10, 5-15 scoreline to register their first win. For U Mumba, Nicholas Del Bianco was the highest scorer with ten points (nine spikes and one block).

Kochi took the initiative in the first set. Kochi's star player David Lee looked pepped with the massive crowd support getting points through spikes, blocks and serves in the first set.

At the first technical time out (TTO), Kochi led by 8-5 and continued to dominate both in defence and attack taking two consecutive points to go up by 10-5.

U Mumba Volley tried to make a comeback but Kochi kept the pressure on and finished off the set by 15-11. For Kochi, Joseph was the highest scorer in first set scoring five points.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.