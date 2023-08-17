Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) will return to its pre-coronavirus pandemic style caravan format for the tenth season. PKL will get underway on 2 December and will be staged across 12 cities. It will allow each franchise to play games in their home city.

Last year’s season was played across Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad with the playoffs in Mumbai. The 2021-22 season was restricted to just Bengaluru as the country reeled from the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. Before it, the 2020 season was postponed completely.

“We have witnessed kabaddi spreading across India as a sport people love to watch and play through the success of the last nine seasons of PKL. Now, with our landmark tenth edition, we are excited to grow the sport and continue to be the platform that has seen talent emerge from across the world to shape the future of kabaddi,” said Anupam Goswami, head of the Pro Kabaddi League.

“Without a doubt, a legacy has been built and we are grateful to our athletes and fans equally for being part of this incredible journey. We promise a memorable tenth edition which will be a true celebration of the sport.”

Auction for the Pro Kabaddi League will be held on 8-9 September in Mumbai. The franchises had revealed their retained players ahead of the auction.

Jaipur Pink Panthers come in as the defending champions, after beating Puneri Paltan in last year’s final, for their second title.