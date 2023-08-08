The Pro Kabaddi League announced the ‘Elite Retained Players’, ‘Retained Young Players’ and ‘Existing New Young Players’ for the milestone Season 10 on Monday. With a strong group of players retained, each of the franchises are all set to build their units further in the upcoming Player Auction and celebrate the tenth season of the Pro Kabaddi League through high-octane contests.

A total of 84 players were retained across three categories with 22 from the Elite Retained Players (ERP) category, 24 in the Retained Young Players (RYP) category and 38 in the Existing New Young Players (ENYP) category. The non-retained players, which include star players such as Pawan Sehrawat and Vikash Kandola will go under the hammer at the PKL Season 10 Player Auction that will be held in Mumbai on 8 and 9 September.

Anupam Goswami, Head Sports Leagues, Mashal Sports and League Commissioner of the Pro Kabaddi League said that the upcoming season promises to produce a great contest.

“With an exceptional core group of players retained across all teams, Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 already promises to be a great contest. At the same time, the Pro Kabaddi Season X Player Auction too promises to be an absolutely riveting affair, given the return of several talented athletes to the auction pool and the fact that some of the teams will use this opportunity to rebuild and strengthen their squads. Together, these elements pave the way for an electrifying and unforgettable Season 10 for the Pro Kabaddi League,” he said.

Full list of retained players for Pro Kabaddi 2023

