Pro Kabaddi League announces complete list of retained players ahead of season 10 Player Auction
With a strong group of players retained, each of the franchises are all set to build their units further in the upcoming Player Auction and celebrate the tenth season of the Pro Kabaddi League through high-octane contests.
The Pro Kabaddi League announced the 'Elite Retained Players', 'Retained Young Players' and 'Existing New Young Players' for the milestone Season 10 on Monday. With a strong group of players retained, each of the franchises are all set to build their units further in the upcoming Player Auction and celebrate the tenth season of the Pro Kabaddi League through high-octane contests.
A total of 84 players were retained across three categories with 22 from the Elite Retained Players (ERP) category, 24 in the Retained Young Players (RYP) category and 38 in the Existing New Young Players (ENYP) category. The non-retained players, which include star players such as Pawan Sehrawat and Vikash Kandola will go under the hammer at the PKL Season 10 Player Auction that will be held in Mumbai on 8 and 9 September.
Anupam Goswami, Head Sports Leagues, Mashal Sports and League Commissioner of the Pro Kabaddi League said that the upcoming season promises to produce a great contest.
“With an exceptional core group of players retained across all teams, Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 already promises to be a great contest. At the same time, the Pro Kabaddi Season X Player Auction too promises to be an absolutely riveting affair, given the return of several talented athletes to the auction pool and the fact that some of the teams will use this opportunity to rebuild and strengthen their squads. Together, these elements pave the way for an electrifying and unforgettable Season 10 for the Pro Kabaddi League,” he said.
Full list of retained players for Pro Kabaddi 2023
Bengal Warriors retained players
Existing New Young Players
Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje
R Guhan
Suyog Baban Gaikar
Parshant Kumar
Bengaluru Bulls retained players
Elite Retained Players
Neeraj Narwal
Retained Young Players
Bharat
Saurabh Nandal
Existing New Young Players
Aman
Yash Hooda
Dabang Delhi K.C. retained players
Retained Young Players
Naveen Kumar
Existing New Young Players
Vijay
Manjeet
Ashish Narwal
Suraj Panwar
Gujarat Giants retained players
Elite Retained Players
Manuj
Sonu
Retained Young Players
Rakesh
Existing New Young Players
Rohan Singh
Parteek Dahiya
Haryana Steelers retained players
Elite Retained Player
- Prapanjan
Retained Young Players
Vinay
Jaideep
Mohit
Existing New Young Players
Naveen
Monu
Harsh
Sunny
Jaipur Pink Panthers retained player
Elite Retained Players
Sunil Kumar
Ajith V Kumar
Reza Mirbagheri
Bhavani Rajput
Arjun Deshwal
Sahul Kumar
Existing New Young Players
Ankush
Abhishek KS
Ashish
Devank
Patna Pirates retained players
Elite Retained Players
Sachin
Neeraj Kumar
Retained Young Players
Manish
Existing New Young Players
Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj
Naveen Sharma
Ranjit Venkatramana Naik
Anuj Kumar
Puneri Paltan retained players
Elite Retained Players
Abinesh Nadarajan
Gaurav Khatri
Retained Young Players
Sanket Sawant
Pankaj Mohite
Aslam Mustafa Inamdar
Mohit Goyat
Akash Santosh Shinde
Existing New Young Players
Badal Taqdir Singh
Aditya Tushar Shinde
Tamil Thalaivas retained players
Elite Retained Players
Ajinkya Ashok Pawar
Retained Young Players
Sagar
Himanshu
- Abishek
Sahil
Mohit
Aashish
Existing New Young Players
Narender
Himanshu
Jatin
Telugu Titans retained players
Elite Retained Players
Parvesh Bhainswal
Retained Young Players
Rajnish
Existing New Young Players
Mohit
Nitin
Vinay
U Mumba retained players
Elite Retained Players
Surinder Singh
Jai Bhagwan
Rinku
Heidarali Ekrami
Retained Young Players
Shivam
Existing New Young Players
Shivansh Thakur
Pranay Vinay Rane
Rupesh
Sachin
U.P. Yoddhas retained players
Elite Retained Players
Pardeep Narwal
Nitesh Kumar
Retained Young Players
Sumit
Ashu Singh
Surender Gill
Existing New Young Players
Anil Kumar
Mahipal
