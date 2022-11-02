Pro Kabaddi League: U Mumba clinch hard-fought win against Telugu Titans; Warriors, Thalaivas play out 41-41 draw
In the second contest of the night, Bengal Warriors and Tamil Thalaivas played out a thrilling 41-41 draw.
Pune: Ashish put up an excellent performance as U Mumba defeated Telugu Titans 40-37 in the Pro Kabaddi League in Pune on Wednesday. Raider Ashish scored a total of 12 points in the game.
In the second contest of the night, Bengal Warriors and Tamil Thalaivas played out a thrilling 41-41 draw.
Coming back to the first match, Ashish chipped in with a couple of raids as U Mumba put their noses in front at 5-2 in the sixth minute.
However, Parvesh Bhainswal tackled Heidarali Ekrami soon after and kept the Titans in the game.
The Telugu defence stepped up as they levelled the scores at 6-6. Thereafter, both sides kept trading points until U Mumba tackled Vijay Kumar to inflict an ALL OUT and take a massive lead at 15-11.
Moments later, U Mumba’s Mohit tackled Adarsh T as the Mumbai side ended the first half with a 18-14 lead.
With inputs from PTI
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Pro Kabaddi 2022 Highlights: Bengaluru Bulls beat Tamil Thalaivas 45-28; Gujarat Giants defeat UP Yoddhas
Pro Kabaddi Highlights: Hello and welcome to match highlights of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 tournament. It was double-header night in Bengaluru with local favourites Bengaluru Bulls beating Tamil Thalaivas 45-28 after Gujarat Giants pip UP Yoddhas 51-45.
Pro Kabaddi League 2022: Guman Singh helps U Mumba beat Haryana Steelers; Patna Pirates end Dabang Delhi's winning run
In the other two games of the evening, Puneri Paltan narrowly beat Bengal Warriors by a 27-25 scoreline while Patna Pirates ended Dabang Delhi's unbeaten run to the season, with a 37-33 victory.
Pro Kabaddi League 2022: Bengaluru Bulls down U Mumba; Jaipur Pink Panthers, Gujarat Giants win
A clinical performance by the Jaipur Pink Panthers earned them a massive 51-27 victory over Telugu Titans in the second game of the day.