Pro Kabaddi League: U Mumba clinch hard-fought win against Telugu Titans; Warriors, Thalaivas play out 41-41 draw

In the second contest of the night, Bengal Warriors and Tamil Thalaivas played out a thrilling 41-41 draw.

FP Sports November 02, 2022 22:35:54 IST
Pro Kabaddi League: U Mumba clinch hard-fought win against Telugu Titans; Warriors, Thalaivas play out 41-41 draw

Bengal Warriors and Tamil Thalaivas were involved in a thrilling 41-41 draw. Image: Twitter @ProKabaddi

Pune: Ashish put up an excellent performance as U Mumba defeated Telugu Titans 40-37 in the Pro Kabaddi League in Pune on Wednesday. Raider Ashish scored a total of 12 points in the game.

Coming back to the first match, Ashish chipped in with a couple of raids as U Mumba put their noses in front at 5-2 in the sixth minute.

However, Parvesh Bhainswal tackled Heidarali Ekrami soon after and kept the Titans in the game.

The Telugu defence stepped up as they levelled the scores at 6-6. Thereafter, both sides kept trading points until U Mumba tackled Vijay Kumar to inflict an ALL OUT and take a massive lead at 15-11.

Moments later, U Mumba’s Mohit tackled Adarsh T as the Mumbai side ended the first half with a 18-14 lead.

Updated Date: November 02, 2022 22:35:54 IST

