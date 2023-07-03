Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 10 player auction will be held on 8 and 9 September 2023 in Mumbai, it was announced on Monday. The total Salary Purse available to each franchise for its squad has increased from INR 4.4 crore to INR 5 crore after three seasons.

The Domestic and Overseas players will be divided into four categories: Category A, B, C and D. The players will be further sub-divided as ‘All-Rounders’, ‘Defenders’ and ‘Raiders’ within each category. The base prices for each of the categories are Category A – Rs 30 Lakh, Category B – Rs 20 Lakh, Category C – Rs 13 Lakh, Category D – Rs 9 Lakh. The Season 10 Player Pool will consist of 500+ including the 24 players from the two finalist teams of the Khelo India University Games 2023.

Mr. Anupam Goswami, Head Sports Leagues, Mashal Sports and League Commissioner, Pro Kabaddi League said, “The tenth Season is obviously such a major milestone for any contemporary sports league in India. The PKL Season X Player Auction too will be a landmark in PKL’s history. Along with the retentions and nominations under the Season X Player Policy, our 12 franchises will use the Player Auction to select the world’s best kabaddi athletes for their Teams”.

The PKL teams also have a choice of retaining players from their respective PKL Season 9 squads as per the league policies. The franchises are allowed to retain up to 6 players under the Elite Retained Players classification under stipulated conditions in each PKL season. The players, who are not retained by the franchises and from the pool of 500+ players, will go under the hammer during the two-day auction process in Mumbai.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.