Pro Kabaddi Auction LIVE: Catch all the live updates from Day 1 of PKL auction. More than 500 players go under the hammer

Auto refresh feeds

Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the Pro Kabaddi League auctions

PKL Auctions LIVE UPDATES The PKL teams can have a minimum of 18 players and a maximum of 25 players in their squad

PKL Auctions LIVE UPDATES We are moments away from the start of the auctions for this season. The teams would look to have a balanced squad

PKL Auctions LIVE UPDATES A team can have a maximum of 4 overseas players in the squad

PKL Auctions LIVE UPDATES A total of 111 players were retained across all three categories. These include 19 from the Elite Retained Players (ERP) category, 13 in the Retained Young Players (RYP) category, and 38 in the New Young Players (NYP) category.



Pro Kabaddi Auction LIVE: Catch all the live updates from Day 1 of PKL auction

PREVIEW: The Pro Kabaddi League season 9 auctions will be held on 5th and 6th August in Mumbai and more than 500 players will go under the hammer. There are four categories and the base prices for each are as follows:

Category A: ₹ 30 lakh

Category B: ₹ 20 lakh

Category C: ₹10 lakh

Category D: ₹ 6 lakh

All the PKL teams can have a minimum of 18 players and a maximum of 25 players in their squad. As many 111 players were retained across all three categories. These include 19 from the Elite Retained Players (ERP) category, 13 in the Retained Young Players (RYP) category, and 38 in the New Young Players (NYP) category.

Apart from this, the current season will have 24 players from the top two teams of the Khelo India University Games 2021 which were held in Bangaluru.

The auctioneer for the event will be veteran sports presenter and commentator Charu Sharma.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.