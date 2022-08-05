PKL Auctions LIVE UPDATES
A total of 111 players were retained across all three categories. These include 19 from the Elite Retained Players (ERP) category, 13 in the Retained Young Players (RYP) category, and 38 in the New Young Players (NYP) category.
PREVIEW: The Pro Kabaddi League season 9 auctions will be held on 5th and 6th August in Mumbai and more than 500 players will go under the hammer. There are four categories and the base prices for each are as follows:
Category A: ₹ 30 lakh
Category B: ₹ 20 lakh
Category C: ₹10 lakh
Category D: ₹ 6 lakh
All the PKL teams can have a minimum of 18 players and a maximum of 25 players in their squad. As many 111 players were retained across all three categories. These include 19 from the Elite Retained Players (ERP) category, 13 in the Retained Young Players (RYP) category, and 38 in the New Young Players (NYP) category.
Apart from this, the current season will have 24 players from the top two teams of the Khelo India University Games 2021 which were held in Bangaluru.
The auctioneer for the event will be veteran sports presenter and commentator Charu Sharma.
