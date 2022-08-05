Pro Kabaddi Auction LIVE UPDATES: More than 500 players to go under the hammer

FP Sports August 05, 2022 17:59:40 IST
Pro Kabaddi League Auction LIVE: The PKL auctions take place in Mumbai. (Photo Source: Pro Kabaddi League/Twitter)

Aug 05, 2022 - 19:03 (IST)

A total of 111 players were retained across all three categories. These include 19 from the Elite Retained Players (ERP) category, 13 in the Retained Young Players (RYP) category, and 38 in the New Young Players (NYP) category.

Aug 05, 2022 - 18:41 (IST)

A team can have a maximum of 4 overseas players in the squad

Aug 05, 2022 - 18:35 (IST)

We are moments away from the start of the auctions for this season. The teams would look to have a balanced squad 

Aug 05, 2022 - 18:26 (IST)

The PKL teams can have a minimum of 18 players and a maximum of 25 players in their squad

Aug 05, 2022 - 17:57 (IST)

Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the Pro Kabaddi League auctions


PREVIEW: The Pro Kabaddi League season 9 auctions will be held on 5th and 6th August in Mumbai and more than 500 players will go under the hammer. There are four categories and the base prices for each are as follows:

Category A: ₹ 30 lakh

Category B: ₹ 20 lakh

Category C: ₹10 lakh

Category D: ₹ 6 lakh

All the PKL teams can have a minimum of 18 players and a maximum of 25 players in their squad. As many 111 players were retained across all three categories. These include 19 from the Elite Retained Players (ERP) category, 13 in the Retained Young Players (RYP) category, and 38 in the New Young Players (NYP) category.

Apart from this, the current season will have 24 players from the top two teams of the Khelo India University Games 2021 which were held in Bangaluru.

The auctioneer for the event will be veteran sports presenter and commentator Charu Sharma.

Updated Date: August 05, 2022 19:12:09 IST

