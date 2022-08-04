Pro Kabaddi Auction 2022: More than 500 players will go under the hammer, divided into four categories. Auctions will be held over two days.

Pro Kabaddi Player Auction: The auctions for the Pro Kabaddi League season 9 are set to take place in Mumbai over two days, 5 and 6 August, Friday and Saturday.

The franchises are working on their auction strategies and are eager to build strong teams. All the franchises combined have retained a total of 19 elite players. That will still leave stars Pawan Sehrawat, and Pradeep Narwal will be up for grabs at the auction.

More than 500 players will go under the hammer, divided into four categories and further into sub-categories as All-rounders, Defenders, and Raiders. The current season will also include 24 players from the top two teams of the Khelo India University Games 2021 that were played in Bangalore.

, ... Kabaddi's biggest are set to go under the in the #vivoPKLPlayerAuction : 5th August, 6:30 PM, only on the Star Sports Network & Disney+Hotstar

: https://t.co/Qgc6Y0UqZw

: Official Pro Kabaddi App pic.twitter.com/MgrQtJNO6k — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) August 1, 2022

Here is all you need to know about the two-day auction.

When and where will the Pro Kabaddi League Auction be held?

The PKL auction will be held in Mumbai on 5 and 6 August i.e. Friday and Saturday.

Where can you watch the PKL player auctions live?

PKL Player Auction will be broadcast LIVE on 5th August, 6:30 PM onwards on the Star Sports Network. The auctions will also be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Who will be the auctioneer for the auctions?

Veteran sports presenter and commentator Charu Sharma will be the auctioneer for the PKL auctions. Sharma grabbed the limelight recently at the Indian Premier League auction after the original auctioneer faced health issues.

What are the base prices for the auctions?

The base prices for each of the categories are as follows:

Category A: ₹ 30 lakh

Category B: ₹ 20 lakh

Category C: ₹10 lakh

Category D: ₹ 6 lakh

What is the total purse available to each of the franchise at the start of auction?

The total salary purse available to each franchisee for their squad for Season 9 is ₹4.4 crores. The franchise’s total purse will reduce based on the retentions made ahead of the auctions.

How many players will participate in the auction?

More than 500 players will go under the hammer, divided into four categories and further divided in sub-categories as All-rounders, Defenders, and Raiders. The list will also include 42 overseas players. The players not retained by the franchises from their season 8 squads will go under the hammer.

How many players are allowed to be retained by each of the franchises?

The franchises are allowed to retain up to six players under the Elite Retained Players category and up to four New Young Players (NYPs) under stipulated conditions in each PKL season.

How many players have been retained by the franchises ahead of the auction?

A total of 111 players were retained across all three categories with 19 from the Elite Retained Players (ERP) category, 13 in the Retained Young Players (RYP) category, and 38 in the New Young Players (NYP) category as teams begin to assemble their squads for Season 9 slated to take place later this year. This year, there are 41 Franchisees nominated New Young Players.

List of elite players retained by each franchise:

Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh, Manoj Gowda, Akash Pikalmunde

Bengaluru Bulls: Mahender Singh, Mayur Kadam, More G B

Dabang Delhi: Vijay

Gujarat Giants: Sonu

Patna Pirates: Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, Sajin Chandrasekar, Neeraj Kumar, Monu

Puneri Paltan: Sombir, Abinesh Nadarajan

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Arjun Deshwal, Sahul Kumar

Tamil Thalaivas: Ajinkya Pawar

U Mumba: Rinku

UP Yoddha: Nitesh Kumar

Telugu Titans and Haryana Steelers have not retained any elite players.

How many players shall each team have in their squad?

Each Pro Kabaddi League team shall have a minimum of 18 players and a maximum of 25 players in their squad.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.