Pune: Raider Arjun Deshwal’s fine display helped Jaipur Pink Panthers beat U Mumba 42-39 in the Pro Kabaddi League in Pune on Monday.

In another contest, Patna Pirates beat Haryana Steelers 41-32.

Deshwal’s 15 raid points and Ankush’s five tackle points helped the Jaipur side register a hard-fought victory.

The first half kicked off with a flurry of points with both the teams exchanging them constantly.

Deshwal’s SUPER RAID on Surinder Singh, Rinku and Jai Bhagwan in the opening minutes put U Mumba under pressure. Soon enough the Pink Panthers had inflicted the first ALL OUT to take a 9-1 lead.

But U Mumba fought their way back into the game as a SUPER RAID by Heidarali Ekrami on Ankush, Rahul Chaudhari and Sahul Kumar drew them closer and then a few minutes from half time, they got their first ALL OUT to draw level at 17-17.

A frenzied last minute saw the teams trade points as the Pink Panthers went into the break leading 20-19.

In the second half, U Mumba’s defenders upped the game and slowly rushed into a massive lead.

With another all out looming, the Pink Panthers defenders Ankush and Lucky Sharma thought they had got themselves a super tackle, only for Ashish to slip out and inflict another ALL OUT as U Mumba took a 27-22 lead.

The game, though, was far from over.

Jaipur inflicted another ALL OUT to retake the lead 34-33 and with five minutes remaining, the game had everyone on the edge.

In the end, despite U Mumba’s late surge the Pink Panthers kept moving ahead and eventually walked off the mat as winners.

With inputs from PTI

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.