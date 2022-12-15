Pro Kabaddi League semi-finals: The Bengaluru Bulls put on a show for their fans in Eliminator 1, decimating Dabang Delhi by a scoreline of 56-24, to book their spot in the Pro Kabaddi semi-final. Raiders Vikash Kandola and Bharat were in top form, and Coach Randhir Singh was understandably delighted as this was also the first time the Bengaluru Bulls had defeated Dabang Delhi side in the playoff stages.

“The game against the Dabang Delhi KC side has to be the most impressive game for me in this season. We have history against Dabang Delhi team, so this win was even sweeter for us,” the coach said.

Speaking on what he needs the team to do going ahead, Randhir Singh said, “If the defensive unit can work well and put up a strong show, then the Bengaluru Bulls will do well, because my raiders are in form, Bharat, Vikash and Neeraj. In the Semi-Final, the strategy is always different and we will do our best against the Jaipur Pink Panthers, who are a solid team too.”

Going into the Semi-Final, the Tamil Thalaivas’ coach Ashan Kumar has complete faith in his squad, and said, “The team is in a good place and we will continue to work on our tactics, keep clarity in our roles, and work in a way that our coordination is not disturbed as well. We will continue to discuss these essential aspects, and if we can execute our plans well, there is no doubt we will do well against Puneri Paltan.”

Pro Kabaddi semi-final fixtures:

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls

Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.