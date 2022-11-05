Pro Kabaddi League 2022: Sachin helps Patna Pirates beat U Mumba; Dabang Delhi succumb to another defeat
U Mumba gained the momentum in the first half, but the Pirates fought back in the second half through raider Sachin's efforts at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi.
Sachin led a spirited fightback as Patna Pirates registered a 34-31 victory over U Mumba in a Pro Kabaddi League match in Pune on Friday.
In the evening’s other two games, Jaipur Pink Panthers beat Dabang Delhi KC 45-40, while Puneri Paltan defeated UP Yoddhas 40-31.
Sachin contributed a total of 12 points in the match.
Sachin led the charge in the raiding department as the Pirates took the lead at 3-1 in the sixth minute. However, Ashish stepped up his game and helped his team level the scores at 3-3. Thereafter, Jai Bhagwan pulled off a stupendous SUPER RAID in the ninth minute to help U Mumba inch ahead at 7-4. The Mumbai side’s defensive unit also backed up their raiders as U Mumba stayed in the lead at 10-8 in the 15th minute.
U Mumba tackled Abdul Insamam in the 18th minute and inflicted an ALL OUT to take a 16-11 lead. The Mumbai side ended the first half, leading 18-13.
The Pirates showed more determination in the second half and reduced U Mumba to two members on the mat in the 23rd minute.
Moments later, Sachin effected a fantastic raid to help his team inflict an ALL OUT and level the scores at 20-20. Thereafter, both sides kept trading points and played out an even contest.
While Sachin kept effecting raids for Patna, Bhagwan kept picking up raid points for U Mumba. However, Sachin pulled off a multi-point raid in the 37th minute and helped his team take 28-25 lead.
The Pirates inflicted an ALL OUT and extended their lead even further.
Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh carried out a fantastic ankle hold in the last minute as Patna closed out a comprehensive victory.
With inputs from PTI
