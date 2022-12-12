Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Playoffs: Live streaming, timing, where to watch and all you need to know
The eliminators, the semifinals, and the final game of the 2022 edition will take place over a period of five days from 13 to 17 December.
The ninth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League has reached its business end as the group round is over and the playoffs panga is about to start.
Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan have found a place in the semifinals after finishing as the top two teams. Whereas, Bengaluru Bulls, UP Yoddhas, Tamil Thalaivas, and Dabang Delhi will have to face the heat of eliminators.
Here is all you need to know about the PKL Playoffs –
When will the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 playoffs be played?
Here is the schedule of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Playoffs –
Eliminator 1 | Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi | 13 December | 7.30 PM IST
Eliminator 2 | UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas | 13 December | 8.30 PM IST
Semifinal 1 | Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Winner E1 | 15 December | 7.30 PM IST
Semifinal 2 | Puneri Paltan vs Winner E2 | 15 December | 8.30 PM IST
Final | Winners S1 vs Winner S2 – 17 December | 8 PM IST
Where will the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 playoffs be played?
All the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 playoffs will be played at Dome, NSCI SVP Stadium in Mumbai.
On which TV channel can we watch the Pro Kabaddi League playoffs Live?
The Pro Kabaddi League playoffs will be broadcast Live on Star Sports Network.
Where can you live stream the Pro Kabaddi League playoffs digitally?
The Pro Kabaddi League playoffs can be live-streamed digitally on Disney+ Hotstar. You can also follow the Live updates of the match on Firstpost.com.
Squads of the teams that have qualified for playoffs
Jaipur Pink Panthers
Raiders: Arjun Deshwal, Ajith V Kumar, Rahul Chaudhari, Bhavani Rajput, Nitin Panwar, Navneet, Devank
Defenders: Sunil Kumar, Woosan KO, Sahul Kumar, Reza Mirbagheri, Abhishek KS, Ashish, Ankush, Deepak Singh, Lucky Sharma, Nitin Chandel, Marimuthu Kamaraj
All-Rounders: Rahul Gorakh Dhanawade
Puneri Paltan
Raiders: Aslam Mustafa Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Aditya Tushar Shinde, Akash Santosh Shinde, Pankaj Mohite, Saurabh
Defenders: Fazel Atrachali, Sombir, Akash Chaudhary, Badal Taqdir Singh, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Alankar Kaluram Patil, Rakesh Bhalle Ram, D Mahindraprasad, Harsh Mahesh Lad, Gaurav Khatri
All-Rounders: Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Govind Gurjar, Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav
Bengaluru Bulls
Raiders: Vikash Kandola, Bharat, Neeraj Narwal, More G B, Harmanjit Singh, Nageshor Tharu, Lal Mohar Yadav, Harmanjeet Singh
Defenders: Mayur Kadam, Mahender Singh, Aman, Saurabh Nandal, Rajnesh, Yash Hooda, Naik, Rohit Kumar., Sudhakar Krishant
All-Rounders: Rahul Khatik, Sachin Narwal, Rajesh Narwal, Narender Hooda
UP Yoddhas
Raiders: Pardeep Narwal, Surender Gill, Nitin Tomar, James Namaba Kamweti, Rathan K, Gulveer Singh, Durgesh Kumar, Anil Kumar, Rohit Tomar, Aman, Mahipal, Rathan K
Defenders: Nitesh Kumar, Abozar Mohajer Mighani, Shubham Kumar, Babu Murugasan, Jaideep, Sumit, Ashu Singh
All-Rounders: Nehal Desai, Nitin Panwar, Gurdeep
Tamil Thalaivas
Raiders: Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Ajinkya Ashok Pawar, Sachin, Himanshu Narwal, Himanshu Singh, Narender
Defenders: Sagar, Ankit, M Abhishek, Ashish, Md. Arif Rabbani, Himanshu, Mohit, Sahil Gulia, Arpit Saroha
All-Rounders: Visvanath V, Thanushan Laxmamoha, K Abhimanyu
Dabang Delhi
Raiders: Naveen Kumar, Manjeet, Ashu Malik, Ashish Narwal, Suraj Panwar
Defenders: Ravi Kumar, Sandeep Dhull, Amit Hooda, Vishal, Anil Kumar, Monu, Dipak, Krishan, Vinay Kumar, Vijay, Mohammad Liton Ali, Aakash
All-rounders: Vijay, Tejas Patil, Reza Katoulinezhad
