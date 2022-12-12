The ninth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League has reached its business end as the group round is over and the playoffs panga is about to start.

Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan have found a place in the semifinals after finishing as the top two teams. Whereas, Bengaluru Bulls, UP Yoddhas, Tamil Thalaivas, and Dabang Delhi will have to face the heat of eliminators.

The eliminators, the semifinals, and the final game of the 2022 edition will take place over a period of five days from 13 to 17 December.

Here is all you need to know about the PKL Playoffs –

When will the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 playoffs be played?

Here is the schedule of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Playoffs –

Eliminator 1 | Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi | 13 December | 7.30 PM IST

Eliminator 2 | UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas | 13 December | 8.30 PM IST

Semifinal 1 | Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Winner E1 | 15 December | 7.30 PM IST

Semifinal 2 | Puneri Paltan vs Winner E2 | 15 December | 8.30 PM IST

Final | Winners S1 vs Winner S2 – 17 December | 8 PM IST

Where will the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 playoffs be played?

All the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 playoffs will be played at Dome, NSCI SVP Stadium in Mumbai.

On which TV channel can we watch the Pro Kabaddi League playoffs Live?

The Pro Kabaddi League playoffs will be broadcast Live on Star Sports Network.

Where can you live stream the Pro Kabaddi League playoffs digitally?

The Pro Kabaddi League playoffs can be live-streamed digitally on Disney+ Hotstar. You can also follow the Live updates of the match on Firstpost.com.

Squads of the teams that have qualified for playoffs

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Raiders: Arjun Deshwal, Ajith V Kumar, Rahul Chaudhari, Bhavani Rajput, Nitin Panwar, Navneet, Devank

Defenders: Sunil Kumar, Woosan KO, Sahul Kumar, Reza Mirbagheri, Abhishek KS, Ashish, Ankush, Deepak Singh, Lucky Sharma, Nitin Chandel, Marimuthu Kamaraj

All-Rounders: Rahul Gorakh Dhanawade

Puneri Paltan

Raiders: Aslam Mustafa Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Aditya Tushar Shinde, Akash Santosh Shinde, Pankaj Mohite, Saurabh

Defenders: Fazel Atrachali, Sombir, Akash Chaudhary, Badal Taqdir Singh, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Alankar Kaluram Patil, Rakesh Bhalle Ram, D Mahindraprasad, Harsh Mahesh Lad, Gaurav Khatri

All-Rounders: Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Govind Gurjar, Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav

Bengaluru Bulls

Raiders: Vikash Kandola, Bharat, Neeraj Narwal, More G B, Harmanjit Singh, Nageshor Tharu, Lal Mohar Yadav, Harmanjeet Singh

Defenders: Mayur Kadam, Mahender Singh, Aman, Saurabh Nandal, Rajnesh, Yash Hooda, Naik, Rohit Kumar., Sudhakar Krishant

All-Rounders: Rahul Khatik, Sachin Narwal, Rajesh Narwal, Narender Hooda

UP Yoddhas

Raiders: Pardeep Narwal, Surender Gill, Nitin Tomar, James Namaba Kamweti, Rathan K, Gulveer Singh, Durgesh Kumar, Anil Kumar, Rohit Tomar, Aman, Mahipal, Rathan K

Defenders: Nitesh Kumar, Abozar Mohajer Mighani, Shubham Kumar, Babu Murugasan, Jaideep, Sumit, Ashu Singh

All-Rounders: Nehal Desai, Nitin Panwar, Gurdeep

Tamil Thalaivas

Raiders: Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Ajinkya Ashok Pawar, Sachin, Himanshu Narwal, Himanshu Singh, Narender

Defenders: Sagar, Ankit, M Abhishek, Ashish, Md. Arif Rabbani, Himanshu, Mohit, Sahil Gulia, Arpit Saroha

All-Rounders: Visvanath V, Thanushan Laxmamoha, K Abhimanyu

Dabang Delhi

Raiders: Naveen Kumar, Manjeet, Ashu Malik, Ashish Narwal, Suraj Panwar

Defenders: Ravi Kumar, Sandeep Dhull, Amit Hooda, Vishal, Anil Kumar, Monu, Dipak, Krishan, Vinay Kumar, Vijay, Mohammad Liton Ali, Aakash

All-rounders: Vijay, Tejas Patil, Reza Katoulinezhad

