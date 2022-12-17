Puneri Paltan, who finished second in the league portion of the Pro Kabaddi season 9, will contest the final against Jaipur Pink Panthers on Saturday, 17 December.

Paltan, who posted 14 wins, 6 defeats and 2 ties from their 22 games, accumulated 80 points to move into the knockouts.

“I motivated the young players throughout the season. I have carried out this role very well. I have to do this for one more hour. We have really good players and I will tell them to go and play freely and that I am there to support them,” said captain Fazel Atrachali after they beat Tamil Thalaivas in the semi-final.

“I am very happy for my team. Our target has always been to win the trophy and nothing is more important than that. I want to thank Akash Shinde, Pankaj Mohite and Mohammad Nabibakhsh. They have played very well in the absence of Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat and I am proud of them,” he added about the thrilling contest that went 39-37 in their favour.

Puneri Paltan results:

tie with Patna Pirates 34-34

lose to Bengaluru Bulls 39-41

lose to Gujarat Giants 37-47

beat U Mumba 30-28

beat Telugu Titans 26-25

beat Bengal Warriors 27-25

beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 32-24

tie with Haryana Steelers 27-27

beat Dabang Delhi 43-38

beat UP Yoddhas 40-31

lost to Tamil Thalaivas 34-35

beat Tamil Thalaivas 35-34

lost to U Mumba 33-34

beat Bengal Warriors 43-27

beat Haryana Steelers 41-28

beat Bengaluru Bulls 35-33

beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 39-32

beat Telugu Titans 38-25

lost to Gujarat Giants 39-51

beat Dabang Delhi 47-44

beat Patna Pirates 44-30

lost to UP Yoddhas 41-45

beat Tamil Thalaivas 39-37

Puneri Paltan key stats:

Team successful raids: 402 (fifth)

Team successful tackles: 226 (fourth)

Team successful raids/match: 17.48 (fifth)

Team successful tackles/match: 9.83 (fourth)

Team successful tackles percentage: 40.21% (third)

Team do-or-die raid points: 80 (third)

Team All Outs inflicted: 38 (third)

Most raid points: Aslam Inamdar (138)

Most successful tackles: Fazel Atrachali (52)

Most points: Aslam Inamdar (150)

