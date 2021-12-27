Pro Kabaddi League 2021: UP Yoddha set for Jaipur Pink Panthers challenge
Fresh out of a thrilling win, UP Yoddha is set to face Jaipur Pink Panthers in their third game of the Pro Kabaddi League season 8 on Monday.
Bengaluru: Fresh out of a thrilling win, UP Yoddha is set to face Jaipur Pink Panthers in their third game of the Pro Kabaddi League season 8 on Monday. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the match will be played behind closed doors in Bengaluru.
The last time the two sides met, UP Yoddha won 38-32 at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune.
The two sides have met a total of five times till now, out of which UP Yoddha won thrice and lost twice.
"We are confident after our last win and look forward to the match. We are aware that this is a very challenging league and we cannot take any of our opponents lightly. However, I have a lot of faith in our team and their ability to bounce back. I am sure the boys will do their best to do the same again." said the head coach of UP Yoddha Jasveer Singh.
UP Yoddha will go into this match with a lot of confidence after winning 36-35 against Patna Pirates in their previous match. Pardeep Narwal's stellar performance won 12 points for UP Yoddha who was followed by Sumit with 6 tackle points.
Jaipur team will also be coming on the back of a 40-38 win against the Haryana Steelers.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Pro Kabaddi League 2021: Naveen Kumar guides Dabang Delhi KC to 31-27 win over U Mumba
Mumbai raiders Abhishek Singh and Ajith Kumar had very little luck too and the score was tied 5-5 after the first 10 minutes.
Pro Kabaddi League 2021: Dabang Delhi, Gujarat Giants play out thrilling 24-24 tie
Gujarat will only have themselves to blame after Rakesh Sanrogya and Rakesh Narwal had opened up a chance for them to win the encounter against Season 7 runners-up.
Pro Kabaddi League 2021: Dabang Delhi, Bengal Warriors seek to maintain perfect run
The first double-header Sunday of Pro Kabaddi League will see Dabang Delhi KC take on Gujarat Giants followed by defending champions Bengal Warriors’ face-off against Bengaluru Bulls.