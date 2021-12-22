There were no spectators at the stadium due to the COVID-19 threat but that certainly didn't take the energy away from the match.

Bengaluru: Abhishek Singh was the star for U Mumba as they beat Bengaluru Bulls 46-30 in the Pro Kabaddi League season opener in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

The U Mumba raider clinched a Super 10 (19 points) and was ably supported by the team's defence in a statement victory by the season 2 champions.

Pawan Sehrawat had an off day for Bengaluru Bulls, who missed a quality third raider to support Chandran Ranjit and Pawan.

There were no spectators at the stadium due to the COVID-19 threat but that certainly didn't take the energy away from the match.

The first raid of the season resulted in a successful tackle on the "high-flyer" Pawan Sehrawat by Harendra Kumar.

The first few minutes went on to be dominated by the team from Mumbai with Abhishek Singh picking up important raid points.

Fazel Atrachali, captain of Mumbai in the left corner, had very little to do, as his defenders Harendra and Ashish Sangwan ensured the Bulls raiders struggled to pick the points. U Mumba forced the game's first ALL OUT in the 8th minute and opened up a 6-point lead (11-5).

But the Bulls, season six champions, were in no mood to let Mumbai open up a healthy lead. Chandran Ranjit produced two Super Raids (3 or more points) for the Bulls to close the gap but Bengaluru failed to inflict an ALL OUT when Abhishek Singh revived his team with a 4-point Super Raid.

The raider also clinched a Super 10 (10 or more points) in the process. At half time, U Mumba had a seven-point lead over Bulls (24-17).

The lack of do-or-die raids in the first half was testimony to the high pace with which the match was being played. The Bulls had just one tackle point in the half and they brought in Amit Sheoran.

But that could not stop U Mumba from inflicting another ALL OUT in the second minute after restart. U Mumba's Ajith Kumar and the pack of defenders ensured the Bulls never narrowed points gap.

Just as Bulls sensed a comeback, U Mumba's "Sultan" Fazel Atrachali produced a Super Tackle with five minutes left in the clock and Ajith Kumar followed it up with a three-point Super Raid. U Mumba fetched another ALL OUT with three minutes remaining to seal the match.

Telugu Titans, Tamil Thalaivas play out draw

Telugu Titans made an incredible comeback to draw Tamil Thalaivas 40-40 in the second match of Day 1. Manjeet was the star raider for the Thalaivas with a SUPER 10 (12 raid points) while Siddharth Desai, despite spending a lot of time away from the mat, clinched a crucial SUPER 10 (11 points) for the Titans.

It was the Telugu Titans who impressed in the early stages of the match with Siddharth Desai and Rajnish clinching important raid points. At the other end, Sandeep Kandola was at the heart of everything positive the Titans did with their defence, which clinched them an ALL OUT in the 8th minute and open up a 7 point lead.

But the much-changed Tamil Thalaivas were in no mood to let the Titans run away with the lead. Solid tackling and sensible raiding helped them stay in striking distance. A 3-point Super Raid with 4 minutes remaining to half time by Manjeet gave Thalaivas an opportunity to inflict an ALL OUT and they did so in the 18th minute to make the scores 20-20. The momentum helped the team from Tamil Nadu end the half with a 3 point lead (23-21). Captain Rohit Kumar’s absence due to a suspected injury meant Titans looked leaderless in attack.

The second half saw both the teams matching each other with tackles. Manjeet and Prapanjan impressed with the raids with the former getting his SUPER 10 (10 or more points) with 10 minutes left on the clock. The Thalaivas clinched their second ALL OUT soon to make their lead 5 points.

It had seemed Surjeet Sigh and Sahil’s defensive work would see the Thalaivas through in the last minutes, but Siddarth Desai stepped up his game to inflict an ALL OUT on the Tamil Nadu with 2 minutes remaining and levelling the score. The Titans then produced a successful tackle on Manjeet in the last move of the match to seal an incredible comeback tie.

UP Yoddha go down fighting to Bengal Warriors

UP Yoddha narrowly missed the winning flight against defending champions Bengal Warriors. UP Yoddha who started on a slow note, put up a valiant fight towards the end, but narrowly missed their chances for a win as they lost 38-33 to the Bengal Warriors. For the Yoddha’s their star player Pardeep Narwal earned the 8 raid points followed by 5 points from Surender Gill, while captain Nitesh Kumar and Ashu Singh earned 3 tackle points each. UP Yoddha are currently placed 5th on the points table with 1 point to their kitty.

UP Yoddha started at a slow pace giving away points to Bengal Warriors. The Yoddha lost 12 crucial points in the first 8 minutes but slowly made a comeback through Pardeep Narwal’s streak of intelligent raids. Pardeep who stood tall to his experience, ensured that the Warriors were forced to make mistakes as he earned a total of 8 points for UP Yoddha. Both sides shared 2 all out points while the first half came to an end with a score line of 18-18.

The second half again saw the Warriors start on a strong note. The warriors raced ahead through their raider Nabibakhsh who came for a do-or-die raid in the 23rd minute but ended up going back with a super raid earning 4 vital points. Minutes later UP Yoddha was inflicted with an All-Out and found themselves trailing 29-20 at the 26th minute. However the Yoddha’s made a strong comeback through some successful raids and very effective tackles but couldn’t make up the point deficit as the match came to a nail biting finish in the favour of Bengal Warriors.

(with inputs from PTI)

