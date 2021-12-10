Mashal Sports Pvt Ltd, the organisers of the Pro Kabaddi League, have so far released the schedule for the first half of the season.

Kabaddi is about to make a comeback on our television screens, with the eighth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League just around the corner.

The Kabaddi league, which had to be postponed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, comes with a revamped format this year, with all the matches set to be hosted in Bengaluru.

As per the announcement by Mashal Sports, the organisers of the tournament, the season will begin with 'Triple Headers' taking place in its first four days to ensure each of the 12 teams gets to open their campaign. It will also have Triple Headers taking place on Saturdays.

U Mumba take on Bengaluru Bulls in the opening game of the eighth season. That will be followed by a southern derby, with Telugu Titans taking on Tamil Thalaivas, before defending champions Bengal face off against UP Yoddha in the third game of the opening day.

Bengal Warriors had lifted their maiden title after beating Dabang Delhi 39-34 in the final of the 2019 edition, the last time the tournament took place.

The matches will take place at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre, with spectators not being allowed due to the ongoing pandemic.

Patna Pirates are currently the most successful franchise in the history of the Pro Kabaddi League with three titles to their credit. Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, U Mumba and Jaipur Pink Panthers — who won the inaugural edition in 2014 — have won one title each.

The organisers have so far released the fixtures list only for the first half of the season. Here's a detailed look at the same:

22 December: Bengaluru Bulls vs U Mumba (7.30 pm); Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivar (8.30 pm); Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddha (9.30 pm)

23 December: Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers (7.30 pm); Dabang Delhi vs Puneri Paltan (8.30 pm); Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates (9.30 pm)

24 December: U Mumba vs Dabang Delh (7.30 pm)i; Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls (8.30 pm); Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants (9.30 pm)

25 December: Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha (7.30 pm); Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans (8.30 pm); Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers (9.30 pm)

26 December: Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi (7.30 pm); Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors (8.30 pm)

27 December: Tamil Thalaivar vs U Mumba (7.30 pm); UP Yoddha vs Jaipur Pink Panthers (8.30 pm)

28 December: Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates (7.30 pm); Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers (8.30 pm)

29 December: Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors (7.30 pm); UP Yoddha vs Gujarat Giants (8.30 pm)

30 December: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba (7.30 pm); Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls (8.30 pm)

31 December: Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan (7.30 pm); Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors

1 January: U Mumba vs UP Yoddha (7.30 pm); Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans (8.30 pm); Dabang Delhi vs Tamil Thalaivar (9.30 pm)

2 January: Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers (7.30 pm); Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls (8.30 pm)

3 January: Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers (7.30 pm); Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates (8.30 pm)

4 January: Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba (7.30 pm); UP Yoddha vs Tamil Thalaivar (8.30 pm)

5 January: Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Giants (7.30 pm); Dabang Delhi vs Telugu Titans (8.30 pm)

6 January: Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas (7.30 pm); Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers (8.30 pm)

7 January: Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers (7.30 pm); Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan (8.30 pm)

8 January: UP Yoddha vs Dabang Delhi (7.30 pm); U Mumba vs Telugu Titans (8.30 pm); Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates (9.30 pm)

9 January: Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors (7.30 pm); Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddha (8.30 pm)

10 January: Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers (7.30 pm); Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi (8.30 pm)

11 January: Patna Pirates vs U Mumba (7.30 pm); Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants (8.30 pm)

12 January: Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddha (7.30 pm); Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls (8.30 pm)

13 January: Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas (7.30 pm); U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan (8.30 pm)

14 January: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates (7.30 pm); Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls (8.30 pm)

15 January: Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi (7.30 pm); UP Yoddha vs Telugu Titans (8.30 pm); U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors (9.30 pm)

16 January: Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers (7.30 pm); Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls (8.30 pm)

17 January: Puneri Paltan vs UP Yoddha (7.30 pm); Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors (8.30 pm)

18 January: Dabang Delhi vs Patna Pirates (7.30 pm); Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba (8.30 pm)

19 January: Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan (7.30 pm); Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans (8.30 pm)

20 January: Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants (7.30 pm)