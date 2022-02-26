With Mohammadreza Shadloui and Sunil committing way too many errors, Patna Pirates witnessed an uncharacteristically poor night in terms of the defence.

Dabang Delhi KC overcame three-time champions Patna Pirates 37-36 to clinch the Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 trophy in the final on Friday.

The game saw all-rounder Vijay (14 points) and star raider Naveen Kumar (13 points) shine as they secured super 10s.

With Mohammadreza Shadloui and Sunil committing way too many errors, Patna Pirates witnessed an uncharacteristically poor night in terms of the defence.

Although Patna got a fair chance to level the scores during the final stages of the match, Naveen evaded the defenders to cross the baulk line, leading Delhi to take home their first-ever PKL trophy.

Soon after the match got over, wishes started pouring in for the Dabangs of the tournament. Taking to Twitter, Pro Kabaddi hailed the champions of the eighth edition.

https://twitter.com/ProKabaddi/status/1497242320772952064

Lauding Delhi for registering their first victory in the tournament, Star Sports wrote, "There is something special about the first..."

https://twitter.com/StarSportsIndia/status/1497242904838164480

Congratulating the team, Dabang Delhi KC wrote: "The team that plays together, wins together"

https://twitter.com/DabangDelhiKC/status/1497252758348468225

The Pirates, who fought till the end, kept their spirits high and greeted their opponent for lifting the trophy.

https://twitter.com/PatnaPirates/status/1497245960573157379

Check out some more reactions on Delhi's win over Patna:

https://twitter.com/HRITHIKSAINI1/status/1497269222279311361

https://twitter.com/vinayakkm/status/1497243471392145408

https://twitter.com/KhelNowKabaddi/status/1497242276975632384

https://twitter.com/Tanmoycv01/status/1497244597637902336

The second half began with Patna going on the attack but Delhi’s defenders held their nerves, taking them closer towards achieving an all-out. Patna’s Guman Singh had other ideas, he got two valuable points to delay the inevitable.

Dabang Delhi's Vijay secured a 3-point Super Raid to sustain the pressure during the match. With only 10 minutes remaining in the final, the scores were level at 24-24.

Naveen clinched his super 10 soon after the first time out. The Dabangs continued to dominate the mat and inflicted an all out with 6 minutes remaining to open a 2-point lead.

