Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22: Organisers release schedule for next phase starting 31 January
Teams will fight for a position on top of the points table and fans will get to witness some of the biggest rivalries and seven days of edge-of-seat, high quality action on the mat from 31 January to 6 February
Pro Kabaddi League organisers, Marshal Sports, on Saturday released the schedule for the next part of the tournament, starting Monday.
Teams will fight for a position on top of the points table and fans will get to witness some of the biggest rivalries and seven days of edge-of-seat, high quality action on the mat from 31 January to 6 February.
Haryana Steelers will take on the Gujarat Giants in the first match of the day on 31 January, followed by Dabang Delhi KC's clash against U Mumba.
Here's the fixture update on Twitter:
#SuperhitPanga #VIVOProKabaddi pic.twitter.com/NkNbU2sLCz
— ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) January 29, 2022
"Patna Pirates will resume matches by playing against Gujarat Giants, UP Yoddha and more, whereas Tamil Thalaivas will face Bengaluru Bulls and Telugu Titans in the great Southern Derby," the organisers said in a statement.
PKL season 8 has been conducted day-on-day basis.
Here's the schedule for upcoming fixtures:
31 January: Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants; Dabang Delhi K.C. vs U Mumba
1 February: Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants; Bengaluru Bulls vs U.P. Yodha
2 February: U.P. Yodha vs Patna Pirates; Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba
3 February: Jaipur Pink Panther vs Dabang Delhi K.C.; Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas
4 February: Haryana Steelers vs Bengal Warriors; Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Bengaluru Bulls; Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates
5 February: U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas; U.P. Yodha vs Telugu Titans; Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers
6 February: Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors; Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants; Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan
Every day matches start 7.30 pm IST onwards
With inputs from PTI
