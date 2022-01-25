The PKL season is currently being played here in a strict bio-bubble.

Bengaluru: Players of two Pro Kabaddi League teams have tested positive for COVID-19, forcing rescheduling of some of the matches, the organisers announced on Monday.

"After the successful completion of the first half of the league-stage ..., two of the 12 PKL teams have found it difficult to field the requisite number of 12 players for their respective matches due to some players in these teams testing positive for Covid-19," the organisers Mashal Sports said in a statement.

"To ensure the continuity of matches in the present environment, Mashal Sports together with all PKL teams, have proactively rescheduled some of the matches and will continue to review the situation," the statement added.

The organises said that the affected players have been isolated.

"The health of the players continues to be top priority for Mashal Sports. The affected players have been timely isolated as part of the safety protocols."

The organises did not name the two teams, of which the players have tested positive.

