Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22: Captaincy has brought the best out of me, says Pawan Sehrawat of Bengaluru Bulls

Captain of Bengaluru Bulls Pawan Sehrawat says the captaincy has brought the best out of him and he has absolutely loved leading the team.

After a hiatus of two years, Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 has showcased some nail-biting performances and edging victories in the past couple of months. With the season nearing its business end, the competition has become more intense as the teams vie for the playoffs. We caught up with Pawan Sehrawat, the captain of Bengaluru Bulls, ahead of the team's Rivalry Week match against Gujarat Giants.

Q: You’ve been the leader of the team for the first time in a full season. Have you ever felt pressurised by the leadership responsibility, or does it bring the best out of you?

Pawan Sehrawat: No, captaincy has brought the best out of me. I have embraced this opportunity given to me by the coach and I have absolutely loved leading the team. We’ve got a good team this time, there are some talented raiders and defenders so we’re confident about our chances in this tournament.

Q: How do you look at Bengaluru Bulls’ chances in the tournament? What are the areas the team needs to work on, specially in your next Rivalry Week match against Gujarat Giants?

Pawan Sehrawat: We have always ensured that the team is in a positive space. Our coach always keeps motivating us, helps us understand where we go wrong and gives us valuable inputs, which has really improved us. We need to rectify a few things in defence, but other than that, we will be confident to face Gujarat Giants. They have some players like Ajay Kumar, Pardeep Kumar, who have been doing well lately. However, we have our plans for them and are looking forward to this Rivalry Week match.

Q: How different is this season from the previous editions? What is your experience of living inside a bio-bubble?

Pawan Sehrawat: Every PKL season is an experience of a lifetime. If the tournament had to return, organising it inside a bio-bubble was the best option and the organisers have done an amazing job. We are receiving the best of treatment and this is currently, the safest place to play kabaddi. It has definitely been a different experience, but the team has really bonded well, not only talking about the game, but having a lot of fun with our recreational activities. It’s been good fun!

Q: As a senior member in the team, what are some of the chats you have with the youngsters in the squad? How do you motivate them?

Pawan Sehrawat: We have some really talented young players in the team — some of them have the potential of playing for India – and the Pro Kabaddi League is the perfect platform for them to gain recognition and match conditioning by playing against the best players from across the world. Whether it is at breakfast, or during training, I speak to them individually, talk to them about my personal experiences and always keep motivating them to express themselves freely on the mat.

