Pro Kabaddi 2022: Telugu Titans squad, schedule, results each season
Telugu Titans will commence the tournament against Bengaluru Bulls on 7 October.
Pro Kabaddi 2022: Telugu Titans will commence the tournament against Bengaluru Bulls on October 7 at Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru. The franchise will be looking to turn fortunes for themselves after having a disappointing run in the last two seasons.
The team has retained two raiders- Ankit Beniwal and Rajnish. Siddarth Desai was bought back by the side in the auction after being released earlier. Parvesh Bhainswal, Vishal Bhardwaj, and Ravinder Pahal will form the core group of the team.
Season by season results:
Season 1 – Fifth position
Season 2 – Third position
Season 3 – Fifth position
Season 4 – Third position
Season 5 – Fifth position in Group B
Season 6 – Fifth position in Group B
Season 7: Eleventh position
Season 8: Twelfth position
Here is Telugu Titans’ full squad:
Raiders:
Abhishek Singh, Monu Goyat, Siddharth Sirish Desai, Rajnish, Ankit Beniwal, Vinay, Aman Kadian.
Defenders:
Surjeet Singh, Parvesh Bhainswal, Vishal Bhardwaj, Adarsh T, Ravinder Pahal, Vijay Kumar, Nitin, Mohit, Mohit Pahal. Muhammed Shihas S.
All-Rounders:
Mohsen Maghsoudlou Jafari, K Hanumanthu, Hamid Mirzaei Nader, Ravinder.
Schedule:
7 October | Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls | Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium
9 October | Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors | Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium
11 October | Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates | Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium
15 October | Telugu Titans vs Dabangg Delhi KC | Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium
18 October | Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan | Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium
22 October | Telugu Titans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers | Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium
25 October | Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers | Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium
29 October | Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants | Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex
31 October | Telugu Titans vs UP Yodhhas | Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex
2 November | Telugu Titans vs U Mumba | Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex
5 November | Telugu Titans vs Tamil Talaivas | Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex
