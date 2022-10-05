Sports

Pro Kabaddi 2022: Puneri Paltan squad, schedule, results each season

Puneri Paltan have been a part of every PKL season played thus far. However, they've never qualified for the final of the tournament.

FP Sports October 05, 2022 16:49:32 IST
Pro Kabaddi 2022: Puneri Paltan squad, schedule, results each season

Puneri Paltan in a file photo. Image Courtesy: @PuneriPaltan

Puneri Paltan will be desperate to find consistency in the ninth season of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) as they managed to qualify for the playoffs only once in the last three seasons. With a very young team, Coach Anup Kumar took Puneri Paltan to the playoffs but they failed to make the cut for the semi-finals after losing in the eliminator in Season 8.

Notably, Puneri Paltan have been a part of every PKL season played thus far, however, the Pune-based franchise have never qualified for the final of the tournament. Despite making it to the playoffs multiple times, they have failed to deliver the goods in the knockout matches.

But, this year Puneri Paltan stand a good chance of clinching their maiden title courtesy of their good squad which includes Iranian duo – Fazel Atrachali and Mohammad Nabibakhsh, who were bought for ₹1.38 crores and ₹87 lakhs respectively in the PKL 2022 auction. The side also retained the impressive Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Sombir, Abinesh Nadarajan, etc.

Season-by-season results:

Season 1— Eighth

Season 2— Eighth

Season 3— Third in the group stage, lost in the semi-finals

Season 4— Fourth in the group stage, lost in the semi-finals

Season 5— Second (Zone A), lost in the Eliminator

Season 6— Fourth (Zone A)

Season 7— Tenth

Season 8— Sixth in league stage, lost in the Eliminator

Puneri Paltan Squad

Raiders: Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Pankaj Mohite, Akash Shinde, Shubham Shelke, Aditya Shinde

Defenders: Sanket Sawant, Fazel Atrachali (overseas player), Abinesh Nadarajan, Sombir, D Mahindra Prasad, Badal Singh, Alankar Patil, Rakesh Ram, Harsh Lad

All-Rounders: Mohammad Nabibakhsh (overseas player), Balasaheb Jadhav, Govind Gurjar

Schedule:

8 October | Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates | Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium

9 October | Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls  | Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium

14 October | Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Giants | Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium

16 October | Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba | Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium

18 October | Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans | Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium

21 October | Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors | Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium

25 October | Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers | Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium

28 October | Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers | Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex

1 November | Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi KC | Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex

4 November |  Puneri Paltan vs UP Yoddhas | Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex

6 November | Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas | Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: October 05, 2022 16:49:32 IST

TAGS:

also read

Pro Kabaddi 2022: Dabang Delhi KC squad, schedule, results each season
Sports

Pro Kabaddi 2022: Dabang Delhi KC squad, schedule, results each season

Defending champions Dabang Delhi KC, who have exhibited marked improvement under coach Krishan Hooda in recent years, enter the ninth season as a strong contender to successfully retain the title.

Pro Kabaddi 2022: Gujarat Giants squad, schedule, results each season
Sports

Pro Kabaddi 2022: Gujarat Giants squad, schedule, results each season

Gujarat Giants, originally called Gujarat Fortunegiants, are among the late entrants in the Pro Kabaddi League and also among its most consistent teams with one of the highest winning rates.

Pro Kabaddi 2022: Jaipur Pink Panthers squad, schedule, results each season
Sports

Pro Kabaddi 2022: Jaipur Pink Panthers squad, schedule, results each season

Jaipur Pink Panthers have only made the PKL Playoffs once, in 2016, and in their previous season, they finished eighth, out of 12 teams.