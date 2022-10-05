Puneri Paltan will be desperate to find consistency in the ninth season of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) as they managed to qualify for the playoffs only once in the last three seasons. With a very young team, Coach Anup Kumar took Puneri Paltan to the playoffs but they failed to make the cut for the semi-finals after losing in the eliminator in Season 8.

Notably, Puneri Paltan have been a part of every PKL season played thus far, however, the Pune-based franchise have never qualified for the final of the tournament. Despite making it to the playoffs multiple times, they have failed to deliver the goods in the knockout matches.

But, this year Puneri Paltan stand a good chance of clinching their maiden title courtesy of their good squad which includes Iranian duo – Fazel Atrachali and Mohammad Nabibakhsh, who were bought for ₹1.38 crores and ₹87 lakhs respectively in the PKL 2022 auction. The side also retained the impressive Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Sombir, Abinesh Nadarajan, etc.

Season-by-season results:

Season 1— Eighth

Season 2— Eighth

Season 3— Third in the group stage, lost in the semi-finals

Season 4— Fourth in the group stage, lost in the semi-finals

Season 5— Second (Zone A), lost in the Eliminator

Season 6— Fourth (Zone A)

Season 7— Tenth

Season 8— Sixth in league stage, lost in the Eliminator

Puneri Paltan Squad

Raiders: Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Pankaj Mohite, Akash Shinde, Shubham Shelke, Aditya Shinde

Defenders: Sanket Sawant, Fazel Atrachali (overseas player), Abinesh Nadarajan, Sombir, D Mahindra Prasad, Badal Singh, Alankar Patil, Rakesh Ram, Harsh Lad

All-Rounders: Mohammad Nabibakhsh (overseas player), Balasaheb Jadhav, Govind Gurjar

Schedule:

8 October | Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates | Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium

9 October | Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls | Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium

14 October | Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Giants | Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium

16 October | Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba | Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium

18 October | Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans | Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium

21 October | Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors | Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium

25 October | Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers | Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium

28 October | Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers | Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex

1 November | Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi KC | Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex

4 November | Puneri Paltan vs UP Yoddhas | Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex

6 November | Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas | Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex

