Pro Kabaddi League Live U Mumba vs Telugu Titans
Pro Kabaddi 2022 LIVE: Jaipur Pink Panthers decimate UP Yoddhas, U Mumba 7 - 4 Telugu Titans
Pro Kabaddi League Live Scores: UP Yoddhas face Jaipur Pink Panthers
Point breakup
Total points: U. P. Yoddhas 29 - 42 Jaipur Pink Panthers
Jaipur Panthers have successfully defeated UP Yoddhas after some fightback from Pardeep Narwal, but they cannot comeback after conceding a very big lead right from the beginning.
U. P. Yoddhas 29 - 42 Jaipur Pink Panthers
Yoddhas introduced James Kamweti towards the end of the match, and he bags two points in one raid before getting out in his next raid. Narwal, however, is still not giving up and has bagged two more points before getting out. Jaipur has been excellent in their defense and that has surely been the difference in this match.
UP Yoddhas 27 - 40 Jaipur Pink Panthers
Jaipur Pink Panthers have burst the bubble. Pardeep Narwal is out as he tried to bag some more points in his raid. Less than 5 minutes left in the match and the Panthers can't lose it from here.
UP Yoddhas 23 - 37 Jaipur Pink Panthers
Pardeep Narwal has a super-10 now, with continuous raids he is single handedly trying to bring Yoddhas back in the game! And Jaipur Pink Panthers have been all-out as Arjun Deshwal is defended on his next raid! Are we going to see some twist here?
Total points: UP Yoddhas 22 - 34 Jaipur Pink Panthers
Pardeep Narwal making back-to-back raids and is trying to bag some points for his side. But Panthers have been strong and Arjun Deshwal has already claimed a super-10 | 11 minutes left in the match.
Total points: UP Yoddhas 15 - 32 Jaipur Pink Panthers
UP Yoddhas have been all-out for the second time in this match. They asked for a review as well, but in vain for them as the raider was out of the mat when he tried to reach the centre line.
Total points: UP Yoddhas 11 - 27 Jaipur Pink Panthers
UP Yoddhas, undefeated in their last five games, will kick off the triple-header Saturday against Jaipur Pink Panthers. Surender Gill has exceeded Pardeed Narwal, 129 to 111 points, and that shall be considered as the best news for the Yoddhas. But they have only seven wins overall out of 14 games.
Jaipur Pink Panthers, on the other hand, have nine wins after 14 games and are in the top half of the table. A victory here will almost book their slot in the play-offs.
Head-to-head: U.P. Yoddhas 5 vs Jaipur Pink Panthers 3 (8)
Telugu Titans will face U Mumba in the second match of the day and look for their second win of the season as they have lost 14 throughout the tournament. The team has struggled in attack as Siddharth Desai has failed to receive any support from his teammates.
U Mumba, on the contrary, are in a much better position with eight wins. None of their raiders have crossed the 100-point mark but they have shown the importance of teamwork.
Head-to-head: Telugu Titans 4 vs U Mumba 9 (15)
The last match will see defending champions Dabang Delhi face Patna Pirates. Delhi are however lagging behind in their title defense and will have to start winning matches to qualify for the playoffs.
