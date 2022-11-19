Pro Kabaddi 2022 LIVE: Jaipur Pink Panthers decimate UP Yoddhas, U Mumba 7 - 4 Telugu Titans

Auto refresh feeds

Pro Kabaddi League Live UP Yoddhas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers UP Yoddhas have been all-out for the second time in this match. They asked for a review as well, but in vain for them as the raider was out of the mat when he tried to reach the centre line.

Pro Kabaddi League Live UP Yoddhas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pardeep Narwal making back-to-back raids and is trying to bag some points for his side. But Panthers have been strong and Arjun Deshwal has already claimed a super-10 | 11 minutes left in the match.

Pardeep Narwal has a super-10 now, with continuous raids he is single handedly trying to bring Yoddhas back in the game! And Jaipur Pink Panthers have been all-out as Arjun Deshwal is defended on his next raid! Are we going to see some twist here?

Pro Kabaddi League Live UP Yoddhas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Jaipur Pink Panthers have burst the bubble. Pardeep Narwal is out as he tried to bag some more points in his raid. Less than 5 minutes left in the match and the Panthers can't lose it from here. UP Yoddhas 23 - 37 Jaipur Pink Panthers

Pro Kabaddi League Live UP Yoddhas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Yoddhas introduced James Kamweti towards the end of the match, and he bags two points in one raid before getting out in his next raid. Narwal, however, is still not giving up and has bagged two more points before getting out. Jaipur has been excellent in their defense and that has surely been the difference in this match.

Pro Kabaddi League Live UP Yoddhas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Jaipur Panthers have successfully defeated UP Yoddhas after some fightback from Pardeep Narwal, but they cannot comeback after conceding a very big lead right from the beginning. U. P. Yoddhas 29 - 42 Jaipur Pink Panthers

Just one minute into the game and U Mumba have scored four points straight away! Three raid points and one tackle point to start against livid Telugu Titans

The match has slowed down after that first minute. Both the teams are inching ahead slowly, and U Mumba are in a lead, but the Titans are inching closer. 10 minutes left in the first half. U Mumba 8 - 5 Telugu Titans

Just as we say that the match is going ahead slow, Guman Singh has made a super raid bagging three raid points!

UP Yoddhas, undefeated in their last five games, will kick off the triple-header Saturday against Jaipur Pink Panthers. Surender Gill has exceeded Pardeed Narwal, 129 to 111 points, and that shall be considered as the best news for the Yoddhas. But they have only seven wins overall out of 14 games.

Jaipur Pink Panthers, on the other hand, have nine wins after 14 games and are in the top half of the table. A victory here will almost book their slot in the play-offs.

Head-to-head: U.P. Yoddhas 5 vs Jaipur Pink Panthers 3 (8)

Telugu Titans will face U Mumba in the second match of the day and look for their second win of the season as they have lost 14 throughout the tournament. The team has struggled in attack as Siddharth Desai has failed to receive any support from his teammates.

U Mumba, on the contrary, are in a much better position with eight wins. None of their raiders have crossed the 100-point mark but they have shown the importance of teamwork.

Head-to-head: Telugu Titans 4 vs U Mumba 9 (15)

The last match will see defending champions Dabang Delhi face Patna Pirates. Delhi are however lagging behind in their title defense and will have to start winning matches to qualify for the playoffs.

