Pro Kabaddi League Live Gujarat Titans vs U. P. Yoddhas

UP Yoddhas have clinched the victory. A super tackle to end the match and they have gained a four-point lead to get away with the win! Yoddhas consolidate their fourth position on the points table and Gujarat Giants have faced a heartbreak.

Gujarat Giants 31 – 35 U. P. Yoddhas

UP Yoddhas are inching ahead towards the final moments of the match and they have gained a 2-point raid with just one raid left for Giants. An excellent raid by Rohit Tomar.

Gujarat Giants 31 – 33 U. P. Yoddhas

2nd half | 15′ UP Yoddhas have once again gained the lead, but Gujarat Giants are tailing in and not allowing the Yoddhas to go away with the lead. They have once again sent Pardeep Narwal back to the bench.

Gujarat Giants 27 – 28 U. P. Yoddhas

2nd half | 10′ Gujarat Giants have now managed to gain lead for the first time in the match. This is turning out to be some exciting action of Kabaddi. Yoddhas under sheer pressure.

Gujarat Giants 25 – 24 U. P. Yoddhas

2nd half | 7′ Gujarat Giants have made a tremendous comeback in the second half and have reduced the Yoddhas’ lead to just four from 10 at the end of the first half. We might be in for a close finish here!

Gujarat Giants 21 – 23 U. P. Yoddhas

20′ End of the first half and the Yoddhas have completely dominated the Giants. Gujarat will have to pull out some miracle to make a comeback in the second game.

Meanwhile, Pardeep Narwal has been on a high and is one point short of another super-10.

Pardeep Narwal has completed 1500 raid points! A big achievement for the all-time Pro Kabaddi star! An all-time champion.

10′ UP Yoddhas are cruising away with a massive lead against Gujarat Giants. The first 10 minutes have been completely dominated by them

Gujarat Giants 4 – 13 U. P. Yoddhas

17′ U.P. Yoddhas have started with a three-point lead, bagging multiple tackle points to start the match. Gujarat Giants are reeling at number 11 on the points table. Can they topple UP Yoddhas today or not?

Gujarat Giants 0 – 4 U. P. Yoddhas

Tamil Thalaivas have made a super tackle and that has given them a three-point lead with less than 20 seconds left in the game! And two more raid points to end the match. That looked so so close and Thalaivas were looking short of experience in the final moments, but they have come back bagging four points in last two raids – first a super tackle against Maninder Singh and the next a two-point raid by Visvanath! Thalaivas have won the contest! Tamil Thalaivas 35 – 30 Bengal Warriors

Bengal Warriors have taken a review as the referees have awarded a point to Tamil Thalaivas. And they have lost the review. Thalaivas have a three-point lead now and less than 2 minutes left in the match. Tamil Thalaivas 31 – 29 Bengal Warriors

Pro Kabaddi League Live Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengal Warriors Under 4 minutes left and Tamil Thalaivas have a two-point lead over Bengal Warriors! Thalaiavas winning will push them to eighth on the points table and Warriors shall face the heat of the defeat.

Hello and Welcome to the live coverage on Day 38 of the Pro Kabaddi League. Its a double header and Tamil Thalaivas have a lead over Bengal Warriors in the first match of the day. Gujarat Giants will face U.P. Yoddhas in the next match.

Preview: Tamil Thailavas face Bengal Warriors in the doubleheader on Monday, followed by U. P. Yoddhas face-off against Gujarat Giants.

Tamil Thalaivas are lingering at ninth on the points table, whereas Bengal Warriors are on the edge to jump to the top six and qualify for the playoffs.

In the second match of the day, U.P. Yoddhas are comfortably placed in the fourth position, and have been in fine form except for their loss in the last match against Jaipur Pink Panthers.

