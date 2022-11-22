Pro Kabaddi 2022 LIVE: Tamil Thalaiavas 25 - 14 U Mumba

Pro Kabaddi 2022 LIVE: U Mumba will play Tamil Thalaivas in the opener, followed by Patna Pirates taking on Telugu Titans who are out of the playoffs race.

Bansal Shah November 22, 2022 19:38:22 IST
Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Tamil Thalaivas/ Twitter

Nov 22, 2022 - 20:14 (IST)

Pro Kabaddi League Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba

ICYMI another milestone!

Nov 22, 2022 - 20:11 (IST)

Pro Kabaddi League Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba

Second half | 11' Tamil Thalaivas right corner defender Sagar has a super 5 with 5 tackle points. Only one unsuccessful tackle for the defender so far.

 
Tamil Thalaivas 26 - 16 U Mumba
 

Nov 22, 2022 - 20:07 (IST)

Pro Kabaddi League Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba

Even U Mumba's star raider Guman Singh has not been allowed to pick up the pace, as he has only two successful raids out of 14. Tamil Thalaivas are hunting in a pack!
 
Tamil Thalaivas 25 - 14 U Mumba
 

Nov 22, 2022 - 20:05 (IST)

Pro Kabaddi League Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba

Second half | 9' U Mumba's misery continues as Tamil Thalaivas continue tackling their raiders. Super tackling to be specific. Thalaivas are increasing the point difference with tackle points!
 
Tamil Thalaivas 24 - 13 U Mumba
 

Nov 22, 2022 - 19:58 (IST)

Pro Kabaddi League Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba

Point breakup at the end of first half
Total points: Tamil Thalaivas 18 - 10 U Mumba
Raid points: Tamil Thalaivas 7 - 6 U Mumba
Tackle points: Tamil Thalaivas 9 - 4 U Mumba 
All out points: Tamil Thalaivas 2 - 0 U Mumba
 

Nov 22, 2022 - 19:52 (IST)

Pro Kabaddi League Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba

First half | 20' End of first half, and Tamil Thalaivas have maintained a hefty lead. They have enacted multiple super tackles on U Mumba. The Mumbai squad have been poor raiders and have been vulnerable to super tackles, i.e. when they are raiding against two or three defenders. It will be worthwhile to see if they can make a comeback in the second half.
 
Tamil Thalaivas 18 - 10 U Mumba
 

Nov 22, 2022 - 19:43 (IST)

Pro Kabaddi League Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba

First half | 11' Tamil Thalaivas have marched ahead brilliantly with a lead of 8 points in a matter of few minutes. U Mumba struggling to raid against strong defence of the Thalaivas. And they have also been all-out once! The coach is trying to motivate the players in the strategic time-out.

Tamil Thalaivas 12 - 4 U Mumba

Nov 22, 2022 - 19:37 (IST)

Pro Kabaddi League Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba

Hello and welcome to another exhilarating Pro Kabaddi League day - day 40 as we see Tamil Thalaivas in action against U Mumba in Hyderabad. Both the teams have started the contest neck-to-neck, but Tamil Thalaiavas have managed a slander two-point lead. 

In a doubleheader day 40 of the Pro Kabaddi League, U Mumba will face Tamil Thalaivas in the first match, followed by Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates.

U Mumba are sixth on the points table and have a fair chance to qualify for the playoffs.

Tamil Thalaivas, on the other hand, find themselves in the eighth spot after beating Bengal Warriors last night. A few more wins would help them to enter the top six.

Updated Date: November 22, 2022 20:08:19 IST

