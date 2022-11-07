Pro Kabaddi 2022 LIVE Score and Updates: Jaipur Pink Panthers beat U Mumba to go second in points table

Pro Kabaddi 2022 LIVE Score: It's two losses in two games for U Mumba, who fall short of victory against Jaipur Pink Panthers by three points. The Pink Panthers walk away with a 42-39 win in Pune to go second in the points table.

FP Sports November 07, 2022 19:19:10 IST
Jaipur Pink Panthers in action against Gujarat Giants. Image: Twitter @ProKabaddi

Highlights

Nov 07, 2022 - 21:00 (IST)

Pro Kabaddi 2022 LIVE Score

Patna Pirates lead 15-10 against Haryana Steelers at half-time. Sachin earns two points, taking out Manjeet and Mohit in a single raid. 

Nov 07, 2022 - 20:51 (IST)

Pro Kabaddi 2022 LIVE Score

The second game between Patna Pirates and Haryana Steelers is turning out to be an intense affair. Pirates lead 9-8 against Haryana Steelers at the moment. Pirates' Sunil with a brilliant tackle on Manjeey, with just less than 10 minutes to go in the first half. 

Nov 07, 2022 - 20:31 (IST)

Pro Kabaddi 2022 LIVE Score

It's two losses in two games for U Mumba, who fall short of victory against Jaipur Pink Panthers by three points. The Pink Panthers walk away with a 42-39 win in Pune to go second in the points table. 

Nov 07, 2022 - 20:15 (IST)

Pro Kabaddi 2022 LIVE Score

Ankush with a tackle on U Mumba's Pranay Rane. U Mumba with the lead of 32-29. 

Nov 07, 2022 - 19:58 (IST)

Pro Kabaddi 2022 LIVE Score 

A closely-fought contest as the match enters the second half. 21-20 lead for U Mumba against the Pink Panthers. 

Nov 07, 2022 - 19:39 (IST)

Pro Kabaddi 2022 LIVE Score 

Arjun Deshwal the key man for Jaipur Pink Panthers as he helps his team inflict an ALL OUT on U Mumba. 13-6 to the Pink Panthers 

Nov 07, 2022 - 19:34 (IST)

Pro Kabaddi 2022 LIVE Score 

Early stages in the contest, and Jaipur Pink Panthers enjoy a 4-1 lead over U Mumba, with still over 15 minutes to be played in the first half. 

Nov 07, 2022 - 19:12 (IST)

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of Pro Kabaddi League 2022. It's a double-header evening tonight, with U Mumba taking on Jaipur Pink Panthers in the first game (7.30 pm IST). 

Preview: Pro Kabaddi League 2022 resumes in Pune on Monday, with a double-header scheduled to take place. U Mumba take on Jaipur Pink Panthers in the first game of the night, while Patna Pirates and Haryana Steelers lock horns in the second contest.

It will be a battle of teams placed fourth and fifth in the standings when Jaipur Pink Panthers take on U Mumba. U Mumba are coming off a 31-34 defeat to Patna Pirates in their last outing, whereas the Pink Panthers got the better of Dabang Delhi KC with a 45-40 victory.

Haryana Steelers played out a 36-36 draw against UP Yoddhas and will be looking to do one better against the Pirates. The Steelers are placed ninth while the Pirates are 10th.

Updated Date: November 07, 2022 20:32:14 IST

