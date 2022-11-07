Auto refresh feeds

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of Pro Kabaddi League 2022. It's a double-header evening tonight, with U Mumba taking on Jaipur Pink Panthers in the first game (7.30 pm IST).

Early stages in the contest, and Jaipur Pink Panthers enjoy a 4-1 lead over U Mumba, with still over 15 minutes to be played in the first half.

Arjun Deshwal the key man for Jaipur Pink Panthers as he helps his team inflict an ALL OUT on U Mumba. 13-6 to the Pink Panthers

A closely-fought contest as the match enters the second half. 21-20 lead for U Mumba against the Pink Panthers.

It's two losses in two games for U Mumba, who fall short of victory against Jaipur Pink Panthers by three points. The Pink Panthers walk away with a 42-39 win in Pune to go second in the points table.

The second game between Patna Pirates and Haryana Steelers is turning out to be an intense affair. Pirates lead 9-8 against Haryana Steelers at the moment. Pirates' Sunil with a brilliant tackle on Manjeey, with just less than 10 minutes to go in the first half.

Preview: Pro Kabaddi League 2022 resumes in Pune on Monday, with a double-header scheduled to take place. U Mumba take on Jaipur Pink Panthers in the first game of the night, while Patna Pirates and Haryana Steelers lock horns in the second contest.

It will be a battle of teams placed fourth and fifth in the standings when Jaipur Pink Panthers take on U Mumba. U Mumba are coming off a 31-34 defeat to Patna Pirates in their last outing, whereas the Pink Panthers got the better of Dabang Delhi KC with a 45-40 victory.

Haryana Steelers played out a 36-36 draw against UP Yoddhas and will be looking to do one better against the Pirates. The Steelers are placed ninth while the Pirates are 10th.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.