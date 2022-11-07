Pro Kabaddi 2022 LIVE Score
Patna Pirates lead 15-10 against Haryana Steelers at half-time. Sachin earns two points, taking out Manjeet and Mohit in a single raid.
The second game between Patna Pirates and Haryana Steelers is turning out to be an intense affair. Pirates lead 9-8 against Haryana Steelers at the moment. Pirates' Sunil with a brilliant tackle on Manjeey, with just less than 10 minutes to go in the first half.
Preview: Pro Kabaddi League 2022 resumes in Pune on Monday, with a double-header scheduled to take place. U Mumba take on Jaipur Pink Panthers in the first game of the night, while Patna Pirates and Haryana Steelers lock horns in the second contest.
It will be a battle of teams placed fourth and fifth in the standings when Jaipur Pink Panthers take on U Mumba. U Mumba are coming off a 31-34 defeat to Patna Pirates in their last outing, whereas the Pink Panthers got the better of Dabang Delhi KC with a 45-40 victory.
Haryana Steelers played out a 36-36 draw against UP Yoddhas and will be looking to do one better against the Pirates. The Steelers are placed ninth while the Pirates are 10th.
In the evening's other two games, Tamil Thalaivas beat Telugu Titans 39-31, while Haryana Steelers and UP Yoddhas played out a 36-36 draw.
Pro Kabaddi 2022, Highlights: U Mumba beat Telugu Titans 40-37, while Tamil Thalaivas and Bengal Warriors play out a 41-31 tie.
Pro Kabaddi 2022, Highlights: Tamil Thalaivas stun Jaipur Pink Panthers, Haryana Steelers and Puneri Paltan play out thrilling draw and Patna Pirates beat UP Yoddhas.