The most expensive player of the league, Pawan Sehrawat will be seen in yellow for the first time! And Thalaivas have won the toss and selected the court. Gujarat will raid first.

The second match between Tamil Thalaivas and Gujarat Giants is about to start.

A very good start for Tamil Thalaivas in the first five minutes. Tamil Thalaivas 4 - 2 Gujarat Giants

Gujarat Giants have made a very good comeback here. Just at the half-way 10-minute mark in the first-half, Giants have taken a four-point lead as Thalaivas have been all-out.

Pawan Sehrawat has been severly injured. He has left the mat for the moment. Giants' Chandran Ranjit's shoe hit the Thalaivas star while he was trying to get back to the centre line and that has resulted in what seems something serious. Pawan Sehrawat was taken out on strecher. Doesn't seem to be coming back before the second half.

Three minutes left in the first half and Gujarat have had the upper hand. The injury to Pawan Sehrawat has only worked in their favour as Thalaivas have not been able to stand up to the mark against Giants.

Will Pawan Sehrawat return in the second half or not?

That's the end of first half. Some good stuff by Thalaivas towards the end of the half, but Gujarat lead the match.

It has been confirmed that Pawan Sehrawat will not make a comeback to the match for today. The medical staff is looking after him currently. But, the fans will have to wait more to see him again on the mat. And we are on with the second half.

Tamil Thalaivas have all-out the Giants as the latter started with just two players on the mat. Now, Thalaivas have taken the lead and they are looking very strong even in the absence of captain Pawan Sehrawat.

Tamil Thalaivas have asked for a review and the umpires have taken a long time. But the review has been successful for Thalaivas. The Chennai side is still with a three point lead. Tamil Thalaivas 24 - 21 Gujarat Giants

Pro Kabaddi League Day 2 Preview: Day 2 of Pro Kabaddi League season 9 promises to be another exciting day after some brilliant action on day 1.

Day 1 saw a winning start for Dabang Delhi, Bengaluru Bulls, and U.P. Yoddhas.

All three matches today will be played at Shree Kanteerava Stadium in Bangalore. And all the teams will have played at least one game at the end of day.

Three-time champions Patna Pirates will start the day against Puneri Paltan in the opener, followed by Gujarat Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas and Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers.

Pirates have a solid upper hand over their opponents Puneri Paltan as they have won 13 out of 17 games Head-to-head.

Gujarat, similarly, have a better head-to-head record against Thalaivas off 4-2.

Bengal Warriors won season 7 of the tournament but didn’t have a good outing in season 8. They will want to replicate their performance from season 7 and they can start it best with an improvement in their 1-5 head-to-head record against Haryana Steelers in the show stopper of the day.

Manjeet Dahiya and Jaideep Dahiya have said that Haryana Steelers have had brilliant practice sessions in preparations for the new season and it will be worthwhile to see if they can show that on the mat tonight.

