Tamil Thalaivas 24 - 21 Gujarat Giants
Tamil Thalaivas 12 - 16 Gujarat Giants
Total Points: Patna Pirates 34 - 34 Puneri Paltan
Raid points: Patna Pirates 18 - 22 Puneri Paltan
Tackle points: Patna Pirates 10 - 9 Puneri Paltan
All-out points: Patna Pirates 4 - 2 Puneri Paltan
Extra points: Patna Pirates 2 - 1 Puneri Paltan
Pro Kabaddi League Day 2 Preview: Day 2 of Pro Kabaddi League season 9 promises to be another exciting day after some brilliant action on day 1.
Day 1 saw a winning start for Dabang Delhi, Bengaluru Bulls, and U.P. Yoddhas.
All three matches today will be played at Shree Kanteerava Stadium in Bangalore. And all the teams will have played at least one game at the end of day.
Three-time champions Patna Pirates will start the day against Puneri Paltan in the opener, followed by Gujarat Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas and Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers.
Pirates have a solid upper hand over their opponents Puneri Paltan as they have won 13 out of 17 games Head-to-head.
Gujarat, similarly, have a better head-to-head record against Thalaivas off 4-2.
Bengal Warriors won season 7 of the tournament but didn’t have a good outing in season 8. They will want to replicate their performance from season 7 and they can start it best with an improvement in their 1-5 head-to-head record against Haryana Steelers in the show stopper of the day.
Manjeet Dahiya and Jaideep Dahiya have said that Haryana Steelers have had brilliant practice sessions in preparations for the new season and it will be worthwhile to see if they can show that on the mat tonight.
Jaipur Pink Panthers have only made the PKL Playoffs once, in 2016, and in their previous season, they finished eighth, out of 12 teams.
Harayana Steelers have made significant structural changes to their squad, including a new coach, and will be strong contenders for PKL Season 9.
U Mumba will begin their Pro Kabaddi campaign against Dabang Delhi on 7 October at the Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru