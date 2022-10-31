Auto refresh feeds

Hello and welcome to Live coverage of Pro Kabbadi matches today. There are two matches lined-up on Monday, beginning with Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates (7:30 PM IST) followed by UP Yoddha vs Telugu Titans (8:30 PM IST).



As the action continues in vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 9, Monday offers us another double header at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi in Pune. The upcoming double header features Gujarat Giants against Patna Pirates in the first match and U.P. Yoddhas against Telugu Titans in the second.

Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates

After winning the last game, Gujarat Giants will be keen to build on their winning momentum. The Giants have won four, lost three and tied one of their games so far and they will be keen to put together a string of victories as they look to occupy the top half of the standings. A lot will depend on Rakesh – their main man in attack – in the upcoming clash as he looks to add to his 96 raid points this season. The likes of Chandran Ranjit (35 raid points) and Parteek Dhaiya (26 raid points) are expected to support Rakesh in attack. Defensively, Sourav Gulia and Arkam Shaikh have been their best tacklers with 24 and 14 tackle points respectively.

Like Gujarat Giants, Patna Pirates will enter this contest on the back of a win. The three-time champions haven’t had the best of seasons yet with two wins, four losses and two ties so far. They need to start winning more consistently if they want to go beyond the league phase and will hope that both their defence and offence starts working in unison soon. Sachin (66 raid points) and Rohit Gulia (62 raid points) have been their biggest attacking threats but they need more support from the rest of their teammates. On the defensive side of things, Sunil, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh and Neeraj Kumar have all made their presence felt with 20, 16 and 12 tackle points respectively.

(Pro Kabaddi)

