Hello and Welcome to the ultimate day of Panga! The semifinals of the PKL Season 9 are about to start as we have a double header on our Thursday platter. Jaipur Pink Panthers will face Bengaluru Bulls first up, followed up Tamil Thalaivas' maiden semifinal against Puneri Paltan. The night is going to be warm with the heat of battle in the two consecutive semifinals! Do not go anywhere!

A massive penultimate day of action awaits start as Jaipur Pink Pathers will play against Bengaluru Bulls and Tamil Thalaivas will face off Puneri Paltan in the semifinals of the ninth season of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Jaipur Pink Panthers topped the group stage and directly qualified for the semi-finals whereas Bengaluru Bulls had to beat Dabang Delhi K.C. in the eliminator. However, both the teams have beaten each other once in the tournament and this is expected to be a massive match as both the teams are equally capable and deserving of making it to the finals.

Pink Panthers will have their weight carried mainly on the shoulders of Arjun Deshwal who has garnered 286 raid points so far. Their defense as well has been solid.

Bengaluru Bulls, on the contrary, will rely heavily on Bharath and Vikash Kandola who have a stupendous raiding record.

In the second contest, Tamil Thalaivas will make their first-ever appearance in the semifinals of the Pro Kabaddi League against Puneri Paltan.

The Paltan, similar to the Panthers qualified directly to the semis after finishing second on the league stage, whereas Thalaivas dropped their sweat against UP Yoddhas in an exhilarating tiebreaker.

Both the teams have won one match against each other in the group stage, with a scoreline of 35-34 with a one-point margin and a similar thriller is expected on Thursday as well.

