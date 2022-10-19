Auto refresh feeds

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 tournament. It's a double-header night in Bengaluru tonight, with the first match scheduled to take place at 7.30 pm IST. Stay tuned for updates.

Pardeep Narwal for UP Yoddhas first up, but he is pushed out of the mat in the early moments of the contest. For Gujarat, Arkam Shaikh is also out of the mat. An even start to this contest. 5-4, with the Giants in the lead at the moment./

Preview: Gujarat Giants face UP Yoddhas in match 28 of Pro Kabaddi League 2022 in Bengaluru on Wednesday, with an eye on bouncing back.

The Giants had in their previous match suffered an 18-25 defeat to Jaipur Pink Panthers, while the Yoddhas will be coming on the back of a 44-37 win against Bengaluru Bulls.

Similarly, Bengaluru Bulls will get an opportunity to get back to winning ways when they meet Tamil Thalaivas in the second game of the night on Wednesday. The Thalaivas are coming off a thrilling 33-32 win over Patna Pirates on Monday.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.