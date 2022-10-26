Auto refresh feeds

Hello and welcome to another evening of Pro Kabaddi League action. It's a double-header night tonight, with first up Gujarat Giants taking on U Mumba, before Dabang Delhi KC face Bengal Warriors. Stay tuned for updates.

Right, tonight's action is underway with Gujarat Giants taking on U Mumba in Bengaluru. First point to Gujarat Giants. 1-0

A neck-to-neck contest as Guman Singh takes out Arkam Shaikh. 8-7 to Gujarat Giants with less than 10 minutes to play in the first half.

A neck-to-neck contest as Guman Singh takes out Arkam Shaikh. 8-7 to Gujarat Giants with less than 10 minutes to play in the first half.

A neck-to-neck contest as Guman Singh takes out Arkam Shaikh. 8-7 to Gujarat Giants with less than 10 minutes to play in the first half.

A neck-to-neck contest as Guman Singh takes out Arkam Shaikh. 8-7 to Gujarat Giants with less than 10 minutes to play in the first half.

Preview: Another double-header awaits kabaddi fans in the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 on Wednesday at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru.

First up, it will be Gujarat Giants taking on U Mumba, and that will be followed by Dabang Delhi KC facing Bengal Warriors, who have lost two matches on the trot after winning three of them consecutively.

Dabang Delhi, too, will be looking to return to winning ways, after having suffered their first defeat of the season, to Patna Pirates in a 37-33 loss last week.

Krishan Dhull, Ravi Kumar and Vijay Kumar will have to be solid in the Dabang Delhi KC’s defence, while task will be cut out for Deepak Niwas Hooda and Shrikanth Jadhav as far as Bengal Warriors are concerned.

Dabang Delhi’s Naveen Kumar will hold key in their setup. Naveen Kumar, nicknamed Naveen Express, has been the player with most raid points this season, with 81 points. He will look to carry on the team’s recovery come the Bengal Warriors game.

The Gujarat Giants, meanwhile, are on a road to recovery since a 25-18 defeat to Jaipur Pink Panthers on 15 October. They followed that defeat with victories over UP Yoddhas and Haryana Steelers, and will be looking for their third win on the trot.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.