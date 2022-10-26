Pro Kabaddi 2022 LIVE Score and Updates: Dabang Delhi look for winning return; Gujarat Giants face U Mumba

Pro Kabaddi 2022 LIVE Score and Updates: Hello and welcome to another evening of Pro Kabaddi League action. It's a double-header night tonight, with first up Gujarat Giants taking on U Mumba, before Dabang Delhi KC face Bengal Warriors.

FP Sports October 26, 2022 19:21:34 IST
Auto refresh feeds
Pro Kabaddi 2022 LIVE Score and Updates: Dabang Delhi look for winning return; Gujarat Giants face U Mumba

Patna Pirates ended Dabang Delhi's unbeaten run in PKL 2022. Twitter @ProKabaddi

Highlights

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES

Oct 26, 2022 - 19:42 (IST)

Pro Kabaddi League 2022 LIVE Score 

A neck-to-neck contest as Guman Singh takes out Arkam Shaikh. 8-7 to Gujarat Giants with less than 10 minutes to play in the first half.  

Oct 26, 2022 - 19:42 (IST)

Pro Kabaddi League 2022 LIVE Score 

A neck-to-neck contest as Guman Singh takes out Arkam Shaikh. 8-7 to Gujarat Giants with less than 10 minutes to play in the first half.  

Oct 26, 2022 - 19:42 (IST)

Pro Kabaddi League 2022 LIVE Score 

A neck-to-neck contest as Guman Singh takes out Arkam Shaikh. 8-7 to Gujarat Giants with less than 10 minutes to play in the first half.  

Oct 26, 2022 - 19:42 (IST)

Pro Kabaddi League 2022 LIVE Score 

A neck-to-neck contest as Guman Singh takes out Arkam Shaikh. 8-7 to Gujarat Giants with less than 10 minutes to play in the first half.  

Oct 26, 2022 - 19:31 (IST)

Pro Kabaddi League 2022 LIVE Score 

Right, tonight's action is underway with Gujarat Giants taking on U Mumba in Bengaluru. First point to Gujarat Giants. 1-0 

Oct 26, 2022 - 19:25 (IST)

Tonight's matches (All times IST) 

Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba (7.30 pm) 

Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors (8.30 pm) 

Oct 26, 2022 - 19:05 (IST)

Hello and welcome to another evening of Pro Kabaddi League action. It's a double-header night tonight, with first up Gujarat Giants taking on U Mumba, before Dabang Delhi KC face Bengal Warriors. Stay tuned for updates. 

Preview: Another double-header awaits kabaddi fans in the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 on Wednesday at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru.

First up, it will be Gujarat Giants taking on U Mumba, and that will be followed by Dabang Delhi KC facing Bengal Warriors, who have lost two matches on the trot after winning three of them consecutively.

Dabang Delhi, too, will be looking to return to winning ways, after having suffered their first defeat of the season, to Patna Pirates in a 37-33 loss last week.

Krishan Dhull, Ravi Kumar and Vijay Kumar will have to be solid in the Dabang Delhi KC’s defence, while task will be cut out for Deepak Niwas Hooda and Shrikanth Jadhav as far as Bengal Warriors are concerned.

Dabang Delhi’s Naveen Kumar will hold key in their setup. Naveen Kumar, nicknamed Naveen Express, has been the player with most raid points this season, with 81 points. He will look to carry on the team’s recovery come the Bengal Warriors game.

The Gujarat Giants, meanwhile, are on a road to recovery since a 25-18 defeat to Jaipur Pink Panthers on 15 October. They followed that defeat with victories over UP Yoddhas and Haryana Steelers, and will be looking for their third win on the trot.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: October 26, 2022 19:24:06 IST

TAGS:

also read

Pro Kabaddi 2022, Highlights: Bengaluru Bulls beat U Mumba; Pink Panthers, Gujarat Giants too win
Sports

Pro Kabaddi 2022, Highlights: Bengaluru Bulls beat U Mumba; Pink Panthers, Gujarat Giants too win

Pro Kabaddi 2022, Highlights: U Mumba and Haryana Steelers suffered defeatswhile Jaipur Pink Panthers notched up their fifth win to go top of the table.

Pro Kabaddi League 2022: Jaipur Pink Panthers clinch hat-trick of wins; Dabang Delhi beat Telugu Titans
Sports

Pro Kabaddi League 2022: Jaipur Pink Panthers clinch hat-trick of wins; Dabang Delhi beat Telugu Titans

Raiders Rahul and Arjun picked up 9 points between them, while they were backed spectacularly by their defence unit as Panthers recorded their third successive victory in the ongoing season.

Pro Kabaddi 2022 Highlights: Bengal Warriors down Patna Pirates; Dabang Delhi beat Telugu Titans 46-26
Sports

Pro Kabaddi 2022 Highlights: Bengal Warriors down Patna Pirates; Dabang Delhi beat Telugu Titans 46-26

Pro Kabaddi League 2022, Highlights: In the final match of the night, Bengal Warriors have it relatively easy against Patna Pirates, beating them by a scoreline of 54-26.