Auto refresh feeds

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League. Bengaluru Bulls take on Haryana Steelers in the first match tonight in Pune.

Neeraj Narwal with a successful raid for Bengaluru Bulls, taking out Haryana Steelers' Amirhossein Bastami. 5-2 lead to Bengaluru at the moment.

Bengaluru Bulls with a sizeable lead against Haryana Steelers in Pune. The highlight of this half has been Bengaluru Bulls almost dominating, even inflicting ALL OUT against the opposition. 27-11 to Bulls at half-time.

Meetu Sharma is tackled by Saurabh Nandal, as Bengaluru Bulls continue to maintain lead. 32-19 lead to the Bulls.

Vikash Kandola with an empty raid for Bengaluru Bulls, but the Bulls are in a comfortable position, at 35-22 with five minutes left to play.

Bengaluru Bulls return to winning ways in PKL 9, beating Haryana Steelers 36-33. In the second match, Tamil Thalaivas hold a 6-3 lead over Puneri Paltan in the first half.

400 tackle points for Fazel Atrachali in the Pro Kabaddi League. Tamil Thalaivas in the lead with less than a minute left in the first half.

Tamil Thalaivas with the lead against Puneri Paltan. 18-12 to the Thalaivas, and it's clearly been a riveting contest so far. Fazel Atrachali has been impressive tonight, and he has a big task in the second half with Puneri Paltan falling behind at the moment.

Preview: Bengaluru Bulls and Haryana Steelers will look to return to winning ways when they face each other as Pro Kabaddi League action continues in Pune on Wednesday, with a double-header lined up. Tamil Thalaivas take on Puneri Paltan in the second match of the evening.

While the Bulls had suffered a 44-46 defeat to Gujarat Giants in their previous match, Steelers went down to Patna Pirates with the final scoreline of that contest reading 41-32.

It was just three days back when Tamil Thalaivas edged Puneri Paltan 35-34 in a thrilling contest, and the Tamil Nadu-based outfit will look to complete a double over the hosts.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.