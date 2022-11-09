Tamil Thalaivas with the lead against Puneri Paltan. 18-12 to the Thalaivas, and it's clearly been a riveting contest so far. Fazel Atrachali has been impressive tonight, and he has a big task in the second half with Puneri Paltan falling behind at the moment.
Pro Kabaddi 2022, LIVE Score and Updates: Bengaluru Bulls beat Haryana Steelers
Pro Kabaddi 2022 LIVE updates: Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League. Bengaluru Bulls take on Haryana Steelers in the first match tonight in Pune.
Highlights
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
Preview: Bengaluru Bulls and Haryana Steelers will look to return to winning ways when they face each other as Pro Kabaddi League action continues in Pune on Wednesday, with a double-header lined up. Tamil Thalaivas take on Puneri Paltan in the second match of the evening.
While the Bulls had suffered a 44-46 defeat to Gujarat Giants in their previous match, Steelers went down to Patna Pirates with the final scoreline of that contest reading 41-32.
It was just three days back when Tamil Thalaivas edged Puneri Paltan 35-34 in a thrilling contest, and the Tamil Nadu-based outfit will look to complete a double over the hosts.
