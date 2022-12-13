Auto refresh feeds

Following Kandola's star show, Bull's main man Bharat continued the charge with two touchpoints right after while Vikash and Ashu pick further points. Dabang Delhi, on the other hand, are barely able to pick points.

Bharat is allowing Vikash a breather here as he goes on raid-spree to keep the Bulls scoreboard moving. Dabang Delhi are picking points as well with Naveen finding some momentum.

Vikash Kandol is in form of his life tonight as he continues his raid spree after the all-out. Ponparthiban Subramanian then picked his first point of the night as well while Delhi are sporadically picking points as well with captain Mahender Singh picking the latest touchpoint.

Pro Kabaddi League 2022 play-off: Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi (Eliminator 1) Bengaluru Bulls triumph Dabang Delhi with an all-round show as Vikash Kandola, Bharat and Neeraj Narwal led the show in attack while Ponparthiban Subramanian and Saurabh Nandal were the wall in defence. Bengaluru Bulls will now face Jaipur Pink Panthers in semifinal on 15 December. Bengaluru Bulls 56-24 Dabang Delhi

Pro Kabaddi League 2022 play-off: UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas (Eliminator 2) Nardeep picks three of the opening four points on the raid while the remaining point came of a tackle by Abhishek on Sandeep Narwal. UP Yoddhas 0-4 Tamil Thalaivas

The business end of Pro Kabaddi season 9 is upon us with the playoffs. Eliminator 1 and Eliminator 2 are all set to begin at the Dome, NSCI SVP Stadium in Mumbai. In the first Eliminator of the night, Bengaluru Bulls will lock horns with Dabang Delhi, while UP Yoddhas will meet Tamil Thalaivas in Eliminator 2.

Eliminator 1: Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi K.C.

Bengaluru Bulls finished in third place in the standings and will back themselves to get the better of sixth-placed Dabang Delhi K.C. having already done so twice in the ongoing campaign. Bharat has been a class act for the Bulls with 257 raid points and he’s been the team’s talisman. He has got support from the experienced Vikash Kandola and Neeraj Narwal who have scored 117 and 88 raid points respectively, while Sachin Narwal has chipped in with 37 raid points. On the defensive front, Saurabh Nandal has led the charge for the Bulls with 63 tackle points, while Aman and Mahender Singh have contributed 54 and 41 tackle points respectively.

Meanwhile, Dabang Delhi K.C. qualified for the playoffs by securing the sixth spot on the league stage points table. Naveen Kumar has led the defending champions from the front throughout with 246 raid points. He has been helped in attack by Ashu Malik who has amassed 138 raid points. Vijay Malik and Manjeet have also contributed with 68 and 59 raid points respectively. In defence, Vishal has been the top performer for Dabang Delhi K.C. with 58 tackle points. They have also got the likes of Krishan (34 tackle points), Sandeep Dhull (30 tackle points) and Amit Hooda (29 tackle points) who have made their presence felt in defence.

Eliminator 2: U.P. Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas

A team to never miss qualifying for the playoffs since they joined the league, U.P. Yoddhas finished in fourth spot in the league stage with 12 wins, eight losses and two ties. Earlier in the campaign, U.P. Yoddhas lost and won one of their two encounters against Tamil Thalaivas in Season 9. Captain Pardeep Narwal has been the driving force for the Yoddhas with 208 raid points. Surender Gill has also been a top contributor with 132 raid points, while Rohit Tomar has made his mark with 68 raid points. As far as the defence goes, Sumit and Ashu Singh have amassed 49 and 47 tackle points respectively. Gurdeep (35 tackle points) and Nitesh Kumar (32 tackle points) have also added good value to the Yoddhas’ defence.

On the other hand, Tamil Thalaivas have had a season to remember as they qualified for the playoffs for the first time in their history by ending the league stage in fifth spot. Narender has been their best raider in this campaign with 220 raid points. He has been aided in attack by Ajinkya Pawar who has scored 114 raid points. Himanshu Singh has also made his presence felt with 45 raid points. Defensively, Sagar and Sahil Gulia have been the pillars for the Thalaivas with 53 and 51 tackle points respectively. The likes of M. Abishek (38 tackle points), Mohit (28 tackle points) and Himanshu (26 tackle points) have also played their part in defence.

