Pro Kabaddi 2022 LIVE updates: Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of Pro Kabaddi League. It's a double-header tonight, with Bengal Warriors taking on Puneri Paltan in Pune.

FP Sports November 14, 2022 19:35:12 IST
Bengal Warriors beat Gujarat Giants 46-27 in Pro Kabaddi on Saturday. Pro Kabaddi

Nov 14, 2022 - 21:01 (IST)

Haryana Steelers with a 21-16 lead over Gujarat Giants after first half, with all to play for in the second. 

Nov 14, 2022 - 20:44 (IST)

Haryana Steelers with the early advantage in the second match of the night, enjoying a 11-6 lead over Gujarat Giants. 

Nov 14, 2022 - 20:36 (IST)

Puneri Paltan have beaten Bengal Warriors in the first game, by a margin of 43-27. 

Nov 14, 2022 - 20:05 (IST)

Puneri Paltan's Mohit Goyat with a point in a do-or-die raid after he touches Girish. 33-15 to Pune in the second half. 

Nov 14, 2022 - 19:55 (IST)

Puneri Paltan hold a 24-13 lead against Bengal Warriors at half-time in the first contest. 

Nov 14, 2022 - 19:50 (IST)

Warriors' Maninder Singh takes out Pune's Fazel Atrachalli and Sombir to inflict an ALL OUT on Puneri Paltan 

Nov 14, 2022 - 19:44 (IST)

Puneri Paltan have inflicted an ALL OUT against Bengal Warriors inside the first five minutes of the contest. 14-7 to Pune with less than 10 minutes in the first half. 

Nov 14, 2022 - 19:30 (IST)

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of Pro Kabaddi League. It's a double-header tonight, with Bengal Warriors taking on Puneri Paltan in Pune. 

Preview: It’s another double-header in Pro Kabaddi League 2022. Bengal Warriors take on Puneri Paltan in the first match, before Gujarat Giants face Haryana Steelers.

Both the Steelers and Giants are desperate for victories after struggling in the bottom half of the table, with four and five wins respectively.

Steelers are placed 10th of the 12 teams with 31 points while the Giants are 11th with the same number of points.

For Puneri Paltan, their match against Bengal Warriors provides a chance to go top of the table. The top spot is currently occupied by Bengaluru Bulls with 46 points while Puneri Paltan are second with 44 points.

Updated Date: November 14, 2022 20:35:20 IST

