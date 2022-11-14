Pro Kabaddi LIVE Score
Haryana Steelers with a 21-16 lead over Gujarat Giants after first half, with all to play for in the second.
Preview: It’s another double-header in Pro Kabaddi League 2022. Bengal Warriors take on Puneri Paltan in the first match, before Gujarat Giants face Haryana Steelers.
Both the Steelers and Giants are desperate for victories after struggling in the bottom half of the table, with four and five wins respectively.
Steelers are placed 10th of the 12 teams with 31 points while the Giants are 11th with the same number of points.
For Puneri Paltan, their match against Bengal Warriors provides a chance to go top of the table. The top spot is currently occupied by Bengaluru Bulls with 46 points while Puneri Paltan are second with 44 points.
The star raider earned 13 points in the game and Ashish also chipped in with six points.