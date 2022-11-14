Auto refresh feeds

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of Pro Kabaddi League. It's a double-header tonight, with Bengal Warriors taking on Puneri Paltan in Pune.

Puneri Paltan have inflicted an ALL OUT against Bengal Warriors inside the first five minutes of the contest. 14-7 to Pune with less than 10 minutes in the first half.

Warriors' Maninder Singh takes out Pune's Fazel Atrachalli and Sombir to inflict an ALL OUT on Puneri Paltan

Puneri Paltan hold a 24-13 lead against Bengal Warriors at half-time in the first contest.

Puneri Paltan's Mohit Goyat with a point in a do-or-die raid after he touches Girish. 33-15 to Pune in the second half.

Puneri Paltan have beaten Bengal Warriors in the first game, by a margin of 43-27.

Haryana Steelers with the early advantage in the second match of the night, enjoying a 11-6 lead over Gujarat Giants.

Haryana Steelers with a 21-16 lead over Gujarat Giants after first half, with all to play for in the second.

Preview: It’s another double-header in Pro Kabaddi League 2022. Bengal Warriors take on Puneri Paltan in the first match, before Gujarat Giants face Haryana Steelers.

Both the Steelers and Giants are desperate for victories after struggling in the bottom half of the table, with four and five wins respectively.

Steelers are placed 10th of the 12 teams with 31 points while the Giants are 11th with the same number of points.

For Puneri Paltan, their match against Bengal Warriors provides a chance to go top of the table. The top spot is currently occupied by Bengaluru Bulls with 46 points while Puneri Paltan are second with 44 points.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.