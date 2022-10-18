Auto refresh feeds

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 tournament. Two matches are lined up for tonight, and we will be bringing you updates from both the games. Stay tuned!

The first match of the night between Bengal Warriors and Jaipur Pink Panthers is underway! Pink Panthers are unbeaten in three games and will look for their fourth win on the trot. Warriors with the first couple of points in the contest. 2-0

Jaipur's defence has been solid tonight, and they are into an 18-10 lead against Bengal Warriors with less than five minutes to go in the first half. Rahul Chaudhari has been the highlight of Jaipur's defence so far.

Jaipur Pink Panthers lead against Bengal Warriors, with the scores reading 20-12. All to play for in the second half in Bengaluru.

Bengal Warriors' Shrikanth Jadhav successfully tackles Ajith Kumar of Jaipur Pink Panthers, and he earns a point for that. Sevond half of the contest is off to a lively start. 14-21 to the Pink Panthers.

It's 31-18 to Jaipur as the Pink Panthers inflict an All-out on Bengal Warriors.

Preview: Jaipur Pink Panthers will hope to make it four wins in four matches when they take on Bengal Warriors in Match 26 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 season.

After a 32-24 defeat to UP Yoddhas on the opening day of the inaugural season, the Pink Panthers bounced back in style to beat Patna Pirates, Haryana Steelers and Gujarat Giants in their next three games.

In the night’s second game on Tuesday, Telugu Titans face Puneri Paltan, who registered their first win of the season in their previous match, beating U Mumba 30-28 in the Maharashtra Derby on Sunday.