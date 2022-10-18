Pro Kabaddi 2022 LIVE Score
Jaipur Pink Panthers register a 39-24 victory over Bengal Warriors. It's then fourth straight win this season.
Preview: Jaipur Pink Panthers will hope to make it four wins in four matches when they take on Bengal Warriors in Match 26 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 season.
After a 32-24 defeat to UP Yoddhas on the opening day of the inaugural season, the Pink Panthers bounced back in style to beat Patna Pirates, Haryana Steelers and Gujarat Giants in their next three games.
In the night’s second game on Tuesday, Telugu Titans face Puneri Paltan, who registered their first win of the season in their previous match, beating U Mumba 30-28 in the Maharashtra Derby on Sunday.
Raiders Rahul and Arjun picked up 9 points between them, while they were backed spectacularly by their defence unit as Panthers recorded their third successive victory in the ongoing season.
Pro Kabaddi League 2022, Highlights: In the final match of the night, Bengal Warriors have it relatively easy against Patna Pirates, beating them by a scoreline of 54-26.
Pro Kabaddi 2022 Highlights: Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022. U-Mumba beat UP Yoddhas with a seven-point margin in the first match, while Dabang Delhi annihilate Gujarat Giants 53-33 in second match of the day.