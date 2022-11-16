That's all we have for you from tonight. The PKL takes a day break tomorrow before returning on Friday. Until then, it's goodbye!
Pro Kabaddi 2022, Highlights: Pirates, Thalaivas share spoils; Yoddhas beat Dabang Delhi
Pro Kabaddi 2022 Highlights: Patna Pirates take on Tamil Thalaivas in the first game, while Dabang Delhi will look to get back to winning ways.
Highlights
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
Preview: Dabang Delhi will be looking to get back to winning ways in Pro Kabaddi League 2022 when they take on UP Yoddhas in Pune on Wednesday.
In the earlier game on Wednesday, Patna Pirates face Tamil Thalaivas.
Both Pirates and Thalaivas are coming off defeats in their last game.
