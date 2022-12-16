As FIFA World Cup draws to a close on Sunday, another major sporting event is also set to end this weekend. The Pro Kabaddi League 2022 final will take place on 17 December, Saturday. Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan will face off in the exciting fixture at Mumbai’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium.

In the semi-finals, the Jaipur Pink Panthers easily beat Bengaluru Bulls 49-29 thanks to the efforts of V Ajith Kumar, Arjun Deshwal and Sahul Kumar. On the other hand, Puneri Paltan edged past a determined Tamil Thalaivas 39-37 to reach their first final.

Jaipur Pink Panthers have reached the final for the third time in the history of the league. They had earlier emerged as the winners of the inaugural edition. In their second final, they finished second best to Patna Pirates.

Ahead of the contest, here is all you need to know about the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 final between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan:

When is the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) final between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan?

The PKL final between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan will take place on 17 December, Saturday.

What time is the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) final between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan?

The PKL final match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Where will the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) final between Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan be played?

The PKL final between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan will be played at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium, Mumbai.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) final between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan?

The Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan final will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan in PKL final?

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan in the PKL final will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar. You can also follow the live score on Firstpost.com.

