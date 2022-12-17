Pro Kabaddi 2022 FINAL LIVE: Jaipur Pink Panthers beat Puneri Paltans 32-29 to clinch the trophy

Auto refresh feeds

Puneri Paltans coach is asking his players to bring a couple of bonus points! And rightly so, they are trailing by 4 points with 10 minutes left.

V Ajith Kumar is making his presence felt in the #vivoProKabaddiFinal 😉 The Panther completes 100 raid points in #vivoProKabaddi Season 9 💪 #FantasticPanga #vivoProKabaddiPlayoffs #vivoPKL2022Final #vivoPKL2022Playoffs #JaipurPinkPanthers pic.twitter.com/HD7IUS9pco

Second half 14' | Fazel has also been sent out by Arjun Deshwal

Second half 13' | A do-or-die raid for Puneri Paltan, but Pankaj Mohite has missed out and he has sit out on the bench. Panthers clawing their wat to the trophy.

Second half 15' | Five minutes left in the game. Puneri Paltan need a miracle to make a comeback or we will see Jaipur Pink Panthers being crowned the champions for second time. Paltan have just three players on the mat. Another all-out will surely end their chances.

Second half 16' | Now Puneri Paltan have made a super tackle against Arjun Deshwal. They have earned two points.

Second half 15' | Jaipur have slowed down, waiting for Pune to make a mistake. And they have got Gaurav Khatri out in a do-or-die raid.

Second half 19' | That was so close as Aditya was inches away from the centre line. Pune have now reviewed for a jersey pull. Jersey pulling is not allowed in Kabaddi. This is seriously close, tense situation in the match and the review has been successful. Pune have been awarded two points. The lead narrows down to three points and Jaipur have asked for a timeout!

Jaipur Pink Panthers have won the final, and are the second time champions of the Pro Kabaddi League!

Excellent stuff by the Panthers on that last raid from Paltan's Aditya. Sunil Kumar didn't allow him to go past him to other players and when he let him go, everyone tumbled on the raider to tackle him.

After 132 gruelling league stage games, exhilarating eliminators, and semi-finals, we are down for the final of the Pro Kabaddi League ninth edition between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan in Mumbai.

Jaipur Pink Panthers will make their third appearance in the PKL final and will be eyeing their second title after they won the inaugural edition in 2014. The Panthers topped the league stage and also cruised over Bengaluru Bulls in the semi-finals.

They are in great form with their raider Arjun Deshwal (290 raid points) leading the way. Ajith Kumar (94 raid points) has also had a significant impact for the Panthers throughout the season. On the defensive front, Ankush has been the best defender of the season with 86 tackle points.

Puneri Paltan, on the contrary, will be making their first appearance in the final. The Paltan finished second in the league stage and defeated Tamil Thalaivas in a closely fought semi-final.

Puneri Paltan have been a consistent team this season despite of a slow start. Akash Shinde (135 raid points) and Pankaj Mohite (51 raid points) have stepped up in the recent matches in absence of their first-choice raiders and also had a significant impact in their semi-final win. In defense, captain Fazel Atrachali has led by example with 53 tackle points.

Mohammad Nabibakhsh has also been an exciting prospect and will play an important all-round role in the final against Jaipur Pink Panthers.

Both teams have defeated the other once in the current edition.

