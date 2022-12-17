Pro Kabaddi League Final Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan:
Pro Kabaddi 2022 FINAL LIVE: Jaipur Pink Panthers beat Puneri Paltans 32-29 to clinch the trophy
Pro Kabaddi League FINAL LIVE: Jaipur Pink Panthers will feature in their third final to win second PKL title against Puneri Paltan who will play their first-ever final.
V Ajith Kumar is making his presence felt in the #vivoProKabaddiFinal 😉— ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) December 17, 2022
The Panther completes 100 raid points in #vivoProKabaddi Season 9 💪#FantasticPanga #vivoProKabaddiPlayoffs #vivoPKL2022Final #vivoPKL2022Playoffs #JaipurPinkPanthers pic.twitter.com/HD7IUS9pco
After 132 gruelling league stage games, exhilarating eliminators, and semi-finals, we are down for the final of the Pro Kabaddi League ninth edition between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan in Mumbai.
Jaipur Pink Panthers will make their third appearance in the PKL final and will be eyeing their second title after they won the inaugural edition in 2014. The Panthers topped the league stage and also cruised over Bengaluru Bulls in the semi-finals.
They are in great form with their raider Arjun Deshwal (290 raid points) leading the way. Ajith Kumar (94 raid points) has also had a significant impact for the Panthers throughout the season. On the defensive front, Ankush has been the best defender of the season with 86 tackle points.
Puneri Paltan, on the contrary, will be making their first appearance in the final. The Paltan finished second in the league stage and defeated Tamil Thalaivas in a closely fought semi-final.
Puneri Paltan have been a consistent team this season despite of a slow start. Akash Shinde (135 raid points) and Pankaj Mohite (51 raid points) have stepped up in the recent matches in absence of their first-choice raiders and also had a significant impact in their semi-final win. In defense, captain Fazel Atrachali has led by example with 53 tackle points.
Mohammad Nabibakhsh has also been an exciting prospect and will play an important all-round role in the final against Jaipur Pink Panthers.
Both teams have defeated the other once in the current edition.
