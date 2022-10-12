Auto refresh feeds

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022. It's another double-header night in PKL 9, and two unbeaten teams in Bengaluru Bulls and Dabang Delhi will feature tonight. Stay tuned for updates,

PKL 9 LIVE SCORE A bad calculated raid from Neeraj Narwal. He ran out of time and Bengal Warriors conceded the first point but the defence is putting up a show

Preview: Wednesday’s action in Pro Kabaddi League 2022 sees another double-header. Unbeaten Bengaluru Bulls take on Bengal Warriors in the first match of the night (7.30 pm IST), a contest that will be followed by Dabang Delhi, another team that are yet to lose a match this season, locking horns against UP Yoddhas in the second game (8.30 pm IST).

While Bengaluru Bulls have registered wins over Telugu Titans and Puneri Paltan, Dabang Delhi beat U Mumba in the opening game of the new season. The Delhi outfit then went on to better Gujarat Giants in their second match on Monday, to maintain their 100 percent record this season.

Both UP Yoddhas and Bengal Warriors have won one and lost one game each from the two matches the two teams have played this season.

Naveen Kumar has been the key ma for Delhi, becoming the player with the most successful raids (25), player with most raid points (28), as well as Super 1os (two). For Bengaluru Bulls, Bharat has been their most successful raider this season with 14 raid points from two matches.

