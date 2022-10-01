Pro Kabaddi 2022: Bengal Warriors were crowned champions in the seventh season of the PKL, but have been lustreless on either side of that victorious campaign.

The team did qualify for playoffs in the 2017 and 2018 editions but could not reach the deep end of the tournament. The franchise finished ninth in the next season after winning the title and will want to rework their game heading into a new season.

The Warriors roped in Indian national team captain and all-rounder Deepak Hooda at the auction earlier this year for a sum of ₹43 lakh. The franchise will hope to strengthen the side with this acquisition as Hooda has been one of the most successful players in the history of PKL and holds the record for most points (1,063) by an all-rounder.

The Warriors will kick off their campaign against Haryana Steelers on 8 October. It will be worthwhile to see if they can turn around their fortunes in the current year and replicate a show similar to the 2019 edition.



Season by Season results

Season 1 – Seventh position

Season 2 – Sixth position

Season 3 – Fourth position

Season 4 – Eight position

Season 5 – Third position (Finished top of Group B)

Season 6 – Sixth position (Finished second in Group B)

Season 7 – Winners

Season 8 – Ninth position

Bengal Warriors Squad

Raiders

Maninder Singh (c), Shrikant Jadhav, Akash Pikalmunde, Suyog Gaikar, R Guhan, Parshant Kumar, Aslam Thambi,

Defenders

Girish Maruti Ernak, Surender Nada, Amit Sheoran, Parveen Satpal, Shubham Shinde, Sakthivel R, Soleiman Pahlevani, Vaibhav Garje,

All-Rounders

Deepak Hooda, Ashish Sangwan, Vinod Kumar, Ajinkya Kapre, Rohit, Manoj Gowda, Balaji D



Schedule

8 October | Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers | Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium

9 October | Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans | Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium

12 October | Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls | Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium

15 October | Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates | Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium

18 October | Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers | Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium

21 October | Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan | Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium

26 October | Bengal Warriors vs Dabang Delhi K.C. | Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium

29 October | Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba | Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex

2 November | Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas | Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex

5 November | Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants | Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex

8 November | Bengal Warriors vs U. P. Yoddhas | Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex

