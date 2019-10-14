Pro Kabaddi 2019 Playoffs Highlights, UP Yoddha vs Bengaluru Bulls in Ahmedabad: Bengaluru win thrilling contest in extra time

Click here to follow all the live action from the Pro Kabaddi League match between UP Yoddha and Bengaluru Bulls. Reigning champions Bengaluru Bulls will battle UP Yoddha in Eliminator 1 of the Pro Kabaddi Season 7 playoffs at the EKA Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad on Monday.

In their two meetings this season, UP Yoddha emerged victorious on both occasions, winning 35-33 the first time before beating the defending champions 45-33 in the final game of the league stage.

After starting the season with just three wins in their opening 10 matches, UP Yoddha found themselves in a spot of bother in the league stages. However, they rallied back to win 10 of their remaining 12 matches and picked up 52 points out of a possible 60 to finish third in the Pro Kabaddi Season 7 standings and qualify for the playoffs for the third season running.

The defending champions Bengaluru Bulls started the season brightly with four wins in five matches but followed that up with two wins in the next seven. They managed four wins and a tie in their subsequent seven matches to qualify for the playoffs but finished the campaign with two straight losses to Jaipur Pink Panthers and UP Yoddha.

Content courtesy: Pro Kabaddi

