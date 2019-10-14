Pro Kabaddi 2019 Playoffs Highlights, U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers in Ahmedabad: Abhishek, Arjun steer U Mumba to semi-finals

Click here to follow all the live action from the Pro Kabaddi League match between U Mumba and Haryana Steelers. The second eliminator of Pro Kabaddi Season 7 playoffs at the EKA Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad on Monday will see Season 2 champions U Mumba take on Haryana Steelers.

The two teams have an even head-to-head record in Season 7 with either side winning one of their previous two encounters. Haryana Steelers had a 30-27 victory in Match 49 while U Mumba won 39-33 in Match 130.

After a slow start to their season, where they were unable to get even two wins on the trot, U Mumba found their feet towards the end of the season and come into the playoffs on the back of a run of four games without defeat. Their 26-point victory over Jaipur Pink Panthers in Match 68 remains their biggest win this season.

Haryana Steelers went on a seven-match unbeaten streak once their talisman Vikash Kandola returned to the team and took a comfortable position in the league standings. However, they faced some uneven form after that as they were unable to stitch together a run of even two successive victories in their next seven matches. This sat them finish fifth on the table in spite of their early surge.

