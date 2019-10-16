Pro Kabaddi 2019 Playoffs Highlights, U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors in Ahmedabad: Bengal set up final clash with Delhi

Click here to follow all the live action from the Pro Kabaddi League match between U Mumba and Bengal Warriors.

Semi-final 2 at the EKA Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad on Wednesday will see Bengal Warriors take on U Mumba with a spot in the Pro Kabaddi Season 7 finale on the line. All the Bengal Warriors players will be well-rested and ready ahead of the clash after a week’s break between their last league-stage match and the semi-final. U Mumba, though, will have positive momentum on their side after outdoing Haryana Steelers convincingly in Eliminator 2.

Bengal Warriors

Season record (W-L-T): 14-5-3

After an indifferent start to the campaign, Bengal Warriors managed an eight-match unbeaten streak which was finally broken in their penultimate league-stage match where they faced defeat against Patna Pirates. They managed to win their next match even in skipper Maninder Singh’s absence, but the earlier defeat meant that they had to settle for a second-place finish in the standings.

U Mumba

Season record (W-L-T): 13-8-2

U Mumba’s shaky start to the league stages gave way to a strong finish as they came into the playoffs on the back of a four-match unbeaten streak and managed to extend it to five with their win against Haryana Steelers in Eliminator 2. The team put in a convincing performance against Haryana Steelers, conceding just 5 tackle points while picking up 32 raid points to outdo Rakesh Kumar’s men in every department.

