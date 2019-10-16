Pro Kabaddi 2019 Playoffs Highlights, Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls in Ahmedabad: Naveen Kumar stars as Delhi see off reigning champions

Click here to follow all the live action from the Pro Kabaddi League match between Dabang Delhi and Bengaluru Bulls.

After a thrilling victory over U.P. Yoddha in Eliminator 1, Bengaluru Bulls will take on the league’s table-toppers Dabang Delhi in Semi-final 1 at the EKA Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

The first meeting between the two sides this season finished in a narrow 33-31 victory for Dabang Delhi while the second ended in a thrilling 39-39 tie, where Amit Sheoran’s tackle on Naveen Kumar in the buzzer raid salvaged three points for Bengaluru Bulls.

The reigning champions fought a mighty battle against a spirited UP Yoddha team and prevailed by a scoreline of 48-45 in Eliminator 1 to make it to the semi-finals. The match had initially finished 36-36 and needed extra-time to decide a winner. Two massive raids from Pawan Kumar Sehrawat in the first-ever extra-time in Pro Kabaddi history ensured victory for Bengaluru Bulls, setting up a showdown against Dabang Delhi.

Pawan Sehrawat was on song for Bengaluru Bulls against UP Yoddha and eventually proved to be the difference between the two sides. The reigning MVP finished the match with 20 raid points, nine more than the next best raider, in what was another incredible performance from the league’s leading raid point scorer.

When Sehrawat struggled to get going in the first half and the early parts of the second, it was raider Sumit Singh who kept the scoreboard ticking for Bengaluru Bulls and reviving Pawan. Sumit scored seven raid points and was tackled just twice. His performance should give a sense of security to Sehrawat going forward, who will be able to raid knowing that the youngster can pick up points and revive him if need be.

Bengaluru Bulls’ defence had a rather quiet outing, as they scored just nine tackle points against UP Yoddha. Mahender Singh was yet again the pick of the bunch, finishing with four tackle points.

Bengaluru Bulls’ defence was the fourth-lowest scoring defensive unit during the league stage and, in the Eliminator, their total of nine tackle points was fewer than what UP Yoddha’s corner duo Nitesh Kumar and Sumit managed on their own. With Dabang Delhi boasting of a three-pronged raiding attack, Bengaluru Bulls’ defensive unit will need to step up and perform better against Naveen Kumar and Co.

