Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE SCORE, Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba at Panchkula: Mumbai franchise look to capitalise on Tamil Thalaivas woeful streak

U Mumba face Tamil Thalaivas at the Tau Devilal Sports Complex in Panchkula on Monday with an aim to move a step closer to a playoffs spot. U Mumba currently sit in the sixth spot of the Season 7 standings and a win will see them rise to fourth. Tamil Thalaivas have been winless for their past 13 matches and will want to end that streak before their campaign this season comes to an end.

Tamil Thalaivas come into the match against U Mumba on the back of a 29-point defeat to Gujarat Fortunegiants in their previous match. With a playoffs spot out of reach for the team, they will want to give it their all in their final three matches of the season to finish on a high.

Ending their winless streak before the end of the season and getting some winning momentum will do their confidence a world of good. ‘Showman’ Rahul Chaudhari, the team’s leading raider this season, completed 1000 overall points in the team’s previous match and is inching closer to the 1000 raid point mark as well.

With three matches left and 58 raid points to go, Chaudhari may not get there this season but will want to get as close to the mark as possible in his remaining games. The team struggled defensively in their previous match in the absence of Manjeet Chhillar, as M Abishek was their top-scoring defender of the match with just two tackle points. The veteran Corner duo of Ran Singh and Mohit Chhillar scored just one tackle point between themselves and will also want to end their campaign well too. Young V Ajith Kumar has also had a good season and could prove to be a big threat against the experienced U Mumba defence.

After managing to stitch together two consecutive wins for the first time in this campaign, U Mumba slumped to a loss against Bengaluru Bulls in their previous match. The team will want to put in more consistent performances going forward as the race for the playoffs is in its final stretch and teams will want to have winning momentum going into the business end of the league.

Abhishek Singh scored another Super 10 in his previous outing and has been exceptional for the team in the raiding department. He has also received support from Athul MS and Arjun Deshwal. ‘Sultan’ Fazel Atrachali and Surinder Singh have been rock-solid in defence. But the form of Harendra Kumar will be a worry for the team. Sandeep Narwal could manage two points in seven tackle attempts in the team’s previous match and his susceptibility to going in for advanced tackles could be exploited by Tamil Thalaivas’ raiders.

