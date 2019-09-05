Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE SCORE, Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba at Bengaluru: Pune eye revenge after defeat in Mumbai

Click here to follow all the live action from the Pro Kabaddi League match between Puneri Paltan and U Mumba

Bengaluru: Puneri Paltan renew hostilities with neighbours U Mumba in the second Maharashtra derby of Pro Kabaddi Season 7.

U Mumba won the campaign’s first clash in Mumbai, but Puneri Paltan will be looking to make amends at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday. Beating U Mumba will be easier said than done though given the Season 2 champions head into the contest on the back of a crushing win over Jaipur Pink Panthers. Puneri Paltan, on the other hand, were on the receiving end of a heavy defeat in their last outing.

Following their hard-fought loss against Haryana Steelers, Puneri Paltan have the perfect opportunity to leave Bengaluru with some momentum, as they battle Maharashtra rivals U Mumba in what promises to be a high-octane derby. Nitin Tomar showed glimpses of what he is capable of doing when in full flight in their last encounter.

Coach Anup Kumar will be hoping Tomar can find more consistency and support Manjeet, who’s been their leading raid points scorer this season and is also capable of contributing in defence. Pankaj Mohite is another raider who has had his moments this year and can play a role against U Mumba.

In defence, skipper Surjeet Singh has found form and led well in the last few games, but he requires a bit more help from his teammates. Balasaheb Jadhav, Sagar Krishna and Girish Ernak haven’t enjoyed the best of outings recently and will need to up their game against a potent U Mumba raid force.