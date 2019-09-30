Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE SCORE, Bengal Warriors Vs Dabang Delhi at Panchkula: Top-of-the-table rivals seek seventh win on trot

Click here to follow all the live action from the Pro Kabaddi League match between Bengal Warriors and Dabang Delhi KC

It will be a battle between two teams at the summit of the standings on Monday, as leaders Dabang Delhi KC take on in-form Bengal Warriors at the Tau Devilal Sports Complex in Panchkula.

Both teams are unbeaten in their last six matches and will look to extend it to seven in this highly anticipated fixture.

Bengal Warriors saw off a spirited Telugu Titans side in their previous encounter and extended their winning streak to six, opening up an eight-point gap between themselves and third-placed Haryana Steelers on the league table. Maninder Singh led from the front with an incredible 17-point effort and the Bengal Warriors skipper is now just eight raid points short from reaching the 200 raid point mark for the first time in his Pro Kabaddi career.

The defence, though, had a night to forget as they scored just seven tackle points and gave away 29 raid points. A similar performance against Dabang Delhi KC could result in defeat for Bengal Warriors. With just three games left in their league campaign, they will be hoping to make a statement ahead of the playoffs by beating the league-leaders and also solidifying their grip on the second spot, which will see them go through directly to the semi-finals.

Dabang Delhi KC had a night to remember in their previous outing, as they scored a season-record 60 points against Puneri Paltan. The sensational Naveen Kumar was at his incredible best, finishing the match with a career-high 19 raid points and also completing 400 raid points in Pro Kabaddi.

Raider Chandran Ranjit was also spectacular and finished with a Super 10. In defence, the team’s leading tackle point scorer Ravinder Pahal scored six tackle points, while Amit Kumar scored three. With the raiding unit in sensational form and the defence holding its own, it is no surprise that Dabang Delhi KC sit atop the Season 7 standings.

Since a semi-final spot is already secured, the league leaders could bench their starters ahead of the playoffs. However, coach Krishan Kumar Hooda might prefer to lay down a marker with a victory over the in-form Bengal Warriors before rotating his roster in the final two games of the league stage.

Content courtesy: Pro Kabaddi

For the full Pro Kabaddi League schedule, click here

For all the results from this Pro Kabaddi League season, click here

For the Pro Kabaddi League points table, click here