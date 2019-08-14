Pro Kabaddi 2019 Highlights, UP Yoddha vs Haryana Steelers at Ahmedabad: Haryana pip UP to complete hat-trick of wins

Click here to follow all live action from the Pro Kabaddi League match between UP Yoddha and Haryana Steelers

Pro Kabaddi Season 7 action will resume on Wednesday with a cracking fixture when UP Yoddha take on Haryana Steelers at the EKA Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad. Both teams are coming into this fixture off the back of a victory over reigning champions Bengaluru Bulls and will be eager to extend their respective winning streaks.

UP Yoddha snapped their three-match win-less streak with a disciplined display against Bengaluru Bulls on Monday and come into this fixture hoping to score another win against one of the in-form teams in the league. Raiders Shrikant Jadhav and Monu Goyat combined to score 14 raid points against the reigning champions, but it was the defence and their 15 tackle points that were the key to UP Yoddha’s victory in their previous outing.

Left Corner Sumit scored his second High 5 of the season against Bengaluru Bulls and is currently the team’s leading tackle point scorer with 22. Skipper Nitesh Kumar is yet to hit the heights that he did last season but has been a steady contributor so far this season. If the raiding unit shines and the defenders continue to score as well as they have this season, UP Yoddha could witness a turn in fortunes.

After three losses on the trot, Haryana Steelers found themselves in a spot of bother. But coach Rakesh Kumar and his men responded in some style, beating Patna Pirates and Bengaluru Bulls in back-to-back matches. The key to their resurgence has been the return of raider Vikash Kandola, who has scored 28 raid points in just three matches, with Super 10s in each of the team’s last two games.

Cover defenders Ravi Kumar and Vikas Kale have also been stellar in Haryana Steelers’ last two matches and will be key against Shrikant Jadhav. Youngsters Naveen and Vinay, who shared the raiding load before the return of Kandola, have provided timely points to the team and Rakesh Kumar will be hoping that they continue their good work for the side.

Courtesy: Pro Kabaddi

For the full Pro Kabaddi League schedule, click here

For all the results from this Pro Kabaddi League season, click here

For the Pro Kabaddi League points table, click here