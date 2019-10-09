Pro Kabaddi 2019 Highlights, UP Yoddha vs Telugu Titans in Noida: Titans salvage pride with win over already qualified Yoddhas

Click here to follow all the live action from the Pro Kabaddi League match between UP Yoddha and Telugu Titans.

UP Yoddha will be eyeing a third consecutive win in front of their home fans in Pro Kabaddi Season 7 when they take on Telugu Titans at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida on Wednesday. They have endured just one loss in their last five games and can rise to third in the standings with another victory. Telugu Titans, on the other hand, lost their last game at the venue and will want to finish their season with a win.

UP Yoddha will be keen to continue their strong performances at home this year with a win over Telugu Titans. The two sides were involved in a tie in their previous encounter this season, but UP Yoddha will be eager to set the record straight by putting smiles on their fans’ faces. Their lead raider of the campaign Shrikant Jadhav was rested in their last match but could feature on Wednesday. Monu Goyat and Rishank Devadiga carried the attacking responsibility on their shoulders and delivered to the delight of the fans. They will be eager to continue their good form, while skipper Nitesh Kumar and Sumit will be the biggest weapons from their defensive arsenal.

