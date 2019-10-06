Pro Kabaddi 2019 Highlights, UP Yoddha vs Puneri Paltan in Noida: Yoddha continue positive spell at home

Click here to follow all the live action from the Pro Kabaddi League match between UP Yoddha and Puneri Paltan.

UP Yoddha will be looking to make it two wins from two at home in Pro Kabaddi Season 7 when they take on Puneri Paltan at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida on Sunday. The hosts have already qualified for the playoffs and will be hoping to keep their winning momentum intact. Puneri Paltan, on the other hand, also head into the contest on the back of a win and will be keen to add more wins to their tally before the end of the league stage.

With a win in their first home leg match of the season, UP Yoddha will be eager to continue their positive momentum. Monu Goyat and Shrikant Jadhav are in good form at the moment and will be UP Yoddha’s biggest threat on Sunday. Surender Gill and Rishank Devadiga are two more options the hosts can fall back upon in attack, if needed. On the defensive front, skipper Nitesh Kumar will be looking to organise his troops and neutralise Puneri Paltan’s raiders. Sumit, who’s their leading Tackle Points scorer this season, will also have a major role to play along with Ashu Singh.

After a win in their last game, Puneri Paltan will be looking to continue their winning ways. Despite being out of the running for a playoffs spot, Anup Kumar’s men produced a memorable performance last time around that saw them beat Telugu Titans in the highest-scoring match in vivo Pro Kabaddi history. They will be hoping for a similar display against Haryana Steelers and will need the likes of Manjeet and Surjeet Singh to spearhead the offence and defence, respectively. Manjeet, who has been excellent in defence as well, is their leading raid points scorer this year. He will be hoping for support from the likes of Sushant Sail and Pankaj Mohite, who has been another bright spark for them this year. In defence, Puneri Paltan will need Balasaheb Jadhav and Sagar Krishna to also make their presence along with their skipper Surjeet.

Content courtesy: Pro Kabaddi

