Pro Kabaddi 2019 Highlights, UP Yoddha vs Puneri Paltan at Delhi: Shrikant Jadhav impresses in Yoddha's win

Anup Kumar and his Puneri Paltan will head to the nation’s capital to take on UP Yoddha at the Thyagaraj Sports Complex in Pro Kabaddi 2019 on Monday. Puneri Paltan go into the contest on the back of a morale-boosting victory over reigning champions Bengaluru Bulls, while UP Yoddha succumbed to defeat last night against league-leaders Dabang Delhi.

While UP Yoddha have lost only three of their last eight outings, they have also tasted victory just thrice and as a result occupy 10th spot in the standings. However, a Bengal Warriors victory in Match 60 coupled with a win for UP Yoddha against Puneri Paltan could see them climb into the top six of the Pro Kabaddi standings.

Despite being second-best for most of the match against Dabang Delhi last night, they managed to momentarily turn the tide around in a couple of raids, showcasing just how talented their roster is.

Raider Monu Goyat struck form and scored his first Super 10 of the season, while Rishank Devadiga came off the bench to deliver a four-point raid that left Dabang Delhi with just three men on the mat. If those two can find consistency in the upcoming matches, UP Yoddha are likely to fare far better in the latter half of the season.

After a less than ideal start to his coaching career, coach Anup Kumar and Puneri Paltan seem to have found their footing having enjoyed an upturn in fortunes in their past few outings. Pankaj Mohite has emerged as a star in the raiding department, while skipper Surjeet Singh has found form at the right time for Puneri Paltan.

Star raider Nitin Tomar is yet to hit top gear but still continues to consistently provide points for the team. Raider Manjeet, too, has been a steady source of raid points and in defence, veteran Corner Girish Maruti Ernak has showcased his class as well.

With everything seemingly falling in place at the right time for Puneri Paltan, they'll settle for nothing less than a victory over U.P. Yoddha, which could see them close the gap on the playoff spots.

